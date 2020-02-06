Advertisement

Regarding the spread of the Chinese virus outbreak, universities are trying to make an effort to assess the risks to their programs, and some are scrapping opportunities to study abroad and prohibit travel of hundreds of thousands of students.

From Europe to Australia and the United States, universities in countries that receive Chinese students have reconsidered academic related journeys to and from China. In the US, cancellations contribute to the tension between two governments whose relationships were already sour.

The fear threatens to cause permanent damage to growing academic exchange programs that have reached new heights in the last year and a half, experts say.

Travel restrictions also complicate planning for US conferences and campus events that scientists from China could attend.

“That door is, if not slammed, certainly closed for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Duke University vice president for public affairs and government relations.

After US officials recommended non-essential journeys to China, many universities confined there, including Duke, who also operates a campus in China in collaboration with Wuhan University, in the city in the center of the outbreak.

The Duke Kunshan University closed its campus in Kunshan until February 24 for non-essential staff. The school helped students who had recently applied for a Chinese residence to get their passports from local officials so that they could travel home and develop online curricula for them.

Two of the 12 confirmed American cases are linked to university campuses. One diagnosis was confirmed at Arizona State University and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, who said the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan.

The virus represents an unprecedented disruption to US-China academic ties, said Brad Farnsworth, vice president of global engagement with the American Council on Education.

He recalled the SARS crisis in 2002 and 2003, when the severe acute respiratory syndrome that originated in China killed nearly 800 people.

“The whole relationship with higher education was not nearly as complex as it is now,” Farnsworth said. “We have many, many more students going both ways.”

Many academic collaborations can be relocated if the crisis is resolved quickly, but the longer it takes, the deeper the damage will be, he added.

China sends many more students to the United States than any other country – more than 369,000 in the last academic year, according to the Institute of International Education. The US usually sends more than 11,000 students to China every year. Lately, the relationship has been strained by visa problems, trade disputes, and American concerns about security risks by visiting Chinese students.

“This does not help the current situation, which is currently very tense,” Farnsworth said. “This is a low point in the higher education relations between the US and China, there is no doubt about it.”

Huang Ping, the Chinese consul general in New York, said on Tuesday at a press conference that students who have returned to the US from Hubei province, including Wuhan, should report to health officials so that they can be followed. He urged the international community to work together to combat the disease and said that “the virus is the enemy, not the Chinese.”

In Germany, the Berlin Free University and the Berlin Technical Institute each said they would not allow visits from China or approve trips to China until further notice. Paderborn University said it was reviewing Chinese travel plans for students or PhD students.

A spokesman for the Silesian University in the Czech Republic said the school has postponed exchange programs for 38 Chinese students. Several other schools have issued similar cancellations, but Masaryk University in the Czech city of Brno said it was still ready to accept 24 students from China who are expected in two weeks.

Tens of thousands of Chinese students enrolled at Australian universities are stranded in their home country. Monash University has extended the summer vacation to give students and staff more time to return. The lessons were scheduled to start on March 2.

Most Chinese students studying in the US were already ready for lessons when the virus emerged, but concerns about the disease have led many schools to cancel plans to send Americans to China for the next semester.

At the University of Arkansas, where China has been a popular study destination abroad, especially for business students, about 60 students who were planning to travel there canceled their programs early May.

The university made the decision a week ago before students had to make financial commitments, and it worked to arrange opportunities in other parts of the world for the affected students, said Sarah Malloy, the university leader of study abroad and international exchange .

A student from Arkansas, Lancaster Richmond, planned to visit Beijing and Shanghai to meet a requirement of her MBA program. Now the 24-year-old is planning to visit Chile this summer.

“I was clearly disappointed, but I also understand that the university is doing what they can in our best interest,” she said. “It also made my parents a bit more comfortable. They had clearly followed the news. “

Concerns about the virus have changed some of the rhythms of campus life, including cancellations of Chinese New Year events at the University of Akron and the University of Arizona. But many universities say they emphasize precautions, such as washing their hands often.

Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at the Wexner Medical Center in Ohio, said the university is monitoring the situation, but is not trying to be “over the top” that we cause more concern and anxiety than is justified in the community. “

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, enrolling more than 5,500 students from China, said some of its students from Wuhan who traveled home during the winter break chose to quarantine themselves or wear masks while they were in class went to protect others. Various institutions urged everyone who returned from China to isolate themselves for two weeks as a precaution.

At Northeastern University, graduate student Lele Luan said that although some Chinese fellow students have worn masks around the Boston campus, he does not feel the need.

“They told me it is very safe here,” he said. “So I don’t do anything special to protect myself.”

At the University of California, Berkeley, the Tang Center for Health Services tried last week to share tips on how to deal with anxiety about the virus. But it was faced with a backlash for a list that suggested that “normal responses” might include xenophobia and “fear of interaction with those who may be from Asia.”

Asian Americans quickly expressed indignation on social media. The center apologized for “any misunderstanding that it may have caused” and changed the wording.

