Advertisement

Gavin Williamson will arrive at 10 Downing Street in London on December 17, 2019. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Conservative Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said universities should do “much more” to protect freedom of expression, and the government will intervene if they don’t.

In an article for The Times, Williamson said: “Oxford University has strict rules of conduct that promote academic freedom and freedom of speech, and explicitly recognizes that this can sometimes lead to violations.

Advertisement

“Every university should promote such clear orientation. If the universities do nothing, the government will

“If necessary, I will try to change the basic legal framework, possibly to clarify the obligations of student unions or to strengthen the right to freedom of expression.”

His comments follow student protests against anti-trans spokesmen, which have resulted in several talks being postponed by “gender-critical” academics.

“Gender-critical” scientists, who deny their views, are transphobic, but insist that trans women are men, have accused universities of “not platforming” them, saying they face an “hostile environment”.

In one case, the “hostile environment” was a professor of philosophy who claimed that she was personally the victim of transgender flags hung at her university in protest against Donald Trump.

Gavin Williamson made clear in his speech that the right to protest was “sacrosanct” and added that “intimidation, violence or the threat of violence are crimes”.

He said that even though new guidelines for university freedom of expression were published a year ago, “the concern has not yet ended”. The conservative manifesto “is committed to strengthening academic freedom and freedom of speech,” he said.

Paul Johnson, professor and head of sociology at the University of York, wrote to PinkNews in January 2020 why “freedom of expression” does not mean that anti-trans academics are free to express views on “gender ideology”.

“Freedom of expression is currently being publicly discussed at UK universities. Some people claim freedom of expression is attacked and in some cases silenced, Johnson said.

On university anti-trans speech, Johnson said that if a speaker promotes or justifies hatred of trans people “by insulting or ridiculing them as a group,” this may require freedom of speech to be restricted.

Johnson added: “For example, one could argue that the conversation could result in a lack of respect for the human dignity of transsexuals, which would compromise and potentially compromise their human rights and freedoms.

“If we accept one or both of these examples, we can say that in a democratic society, language restriction is required to prevent crime and / or to protect the rights of others.

“But what restriction should be applied? For example, a university might decide that a “trigger warning” is required when the event is advertised. It could be decided that the guest speaker can only give his talk if another speaker has a counter-opinion or has the right to respond.

“It could give the guest speaker instructions on how to conduct a respectful debate. The Gender Equality and Human Rights Commission has identified other examples of reasonable restrictions. A university would only say that a lecture could not take place if there were no other reasonable options to address their concerns. “

Advertisement