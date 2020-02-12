MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Professor Peter Gade from the University of Oklahoma reportedly made the remark during a journalistic lesson as he talked about how journalism has changed

Gade’s remark received rapid repercussions from students and student groups who demanded that some sort of action be taken to tackle it

Gade later sent an email to the school’s official newspaper for his comments

A professor from the University of Oklahoma was faced with a backlash on Wednesday because he reportedly compared the use of “OK, boomer” to calling someone the “N-word” during a journalistic lesson.

Peter Gade, the director of graduate studies at the school’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, reportedly made a note during a Tuesday lesson. He summoned a student who said that journalists should keep up with the younger generations instead of sticking to their ‘traditional’ roots. Gade told the class that the comments were similar to saying “OK, boomer.”

He followed by saying, “calling someone a boomer is calling someone an n —–.”

Gade tried to defend it before another student told him not to use that word, and Gade changed the subject.

The student was later identified as Molly Kruse, who works as an assistant culture editor for the school’s official newspaper, OU Daily. The comments were reported by the newspaper and resulted in an immediate kickback against Gade.

“I’m not sure if (language type) does (has a place in the class),” Gaylord College Dean Ed Kelley told OU Daily. “Maybe that was once the case. Maybe he used it as an educational tool. We have no report at all from Dr. Gade, a distinguished professor who has been working here at the faculty for more than 20 years, that he ever uses this term, let alone another form of racially inflamed language. “

Kelley said he had met several students in response to Gade’s comments that told him they would not go to class as long as Gade was teaching. Several students and student groups, including the Black Emergency Response Team, also spoke on Twitter about Gade’s comments and demanded action.

University of Oklahoma Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. Continued his own statement in which he denounced Gade’s comments, but did not speak about the future of the professor at the school.

“While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comments and choice of words are fundamentally offensive and wrong,” said Harroz. “The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, has hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond. Our university must serve as an example for our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words did not meet this standard today. “

Gade later mailed OU Daily after the report came out, apologizing for the comment.

“I realize the word was offensive and soaked the racial divisions of our country, past and present,” said Gade. “The use of the word is inappropriate in any – especially educational – environment. I apologize deeply and sincerely. In the coming weeks I will strive to show you that I am an instructor and teacher who is reliable and respectful of everyone. Please give me that chance. “

