A professor from the University of Oklahoma apologized after saying “OK, boomer” is the same as saying the n-word, the student newspaper of the university.

When a student commented on Tuesday that journalists should keep up with the younger generations, the professor said that “it was the equivalent of saying” OK, boomer “to him,” the OU Daily reported.

“Calling someone a boomer is calling someone a n ***,” the professor said, according to the newspaper, stating that some of his staff were in class and witnessed the exchange.

The professor apologized Tuesday in an email to students, the OU Daily said.

“I realize that the word was harmful and soaked the racial divisions of our country, past and present,” the professor wrote, according to the newspaper. “Use of the word is inappropriate in any – especially educational – environment.”

CNN has contacted the professor for comment, but has not heard anything.

The university interim president, Joseph Harroz Jr., condemned the comparison earlier in the day and said: “while the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comments and choice of words are fundamentally offensive and wrong “

“The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, injured and minimized it in the classroom and beyond,” Harroz said.

The term ‘OK, boomer’, a viral meme among millennials and Generation Z, exploded last year on the TikTok social media app, where countless spot videos call out what young people see as out-of-contact Baby Boomers and their patronizing opinions.