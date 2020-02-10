Advertisement

A BJP leader called for a burqa ban on Monday, called it a security threat, and provocatively linked it to Ravana’s sister, Ravana, Surpanakha.

“Burqa should be banned in the country, as has been the case in several other countries,” Raghuraj Singh, who holds the rank of State Minister of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.

Singh claimed that burqa is not worn in countries like Sri Lanka, China, the United States, and Canada, and should be banned in India because terrorists can take advantage of it.

The BJP chairman said the people wearing burqas in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi are protesting the new citizenship law, adding, “The burqa helps terrorists, thieves and anti-social elements hide behind it.” “The burqa is a threat for national security and has to be banned to put down terrorism, ”said Singh.

Without naming his source, Singh linked Burka to Surpanakha, the demon whose face is disfigured in Ramayana. According to Singh’s version, Surpanakha fled to hide in the Arabian desert.

“When her nose and ears were chopped, she used a burqa to hide her face,” he said, adding that it wasn’t necessary for people.

“A shivalinga was founded in Mecca by Guru Shukracharya, the Guru of the Devils, and that’s where the burqa tradition began,” he said.

“This is Hindustan and is operated according to the traditions of the Hindus. That is our wish, ”he said.

Singh, who is part of a cell that belongs to the UP government’s labor department, had previously been controversial because he had threatened to bury the living funeral of Aligarh Muslim University students for slogans against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ,

According to the spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Aligarh Unit, Singh holds the rank of Minister of State in the UP government.

P L Punia and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party condemned Singh’s statements.

BJP chief Siddharth Nath Singh, a minister of the UP government, declined to comment and said they reflect Raghurajs Singh’s personal opinion.

