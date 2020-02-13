Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh sparked controversy by calling Deoband the “gangotri of terrorism”. He said various terrorist attacks are linked to Deoband.

The Union minister made the remark when he addressed an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Saharanpur on Tuesday evening. The event was jointly organized by the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation and Hindu Jagran Manch to support the Citizen Amendment Act and a law to control the population.

“I once said that Deoband is the gangotri of terrorism,” the minister told PTI, adding that “all great terrorists like Hafiz Saeed” come from there. The Islamic seminar Darul Uloom is also located in the city of Deoband in the Saharanpur district.

The minister said India is not afraid of Pakistan. The danger came from traitors.

The minister also called the anti-CAA a protest against the country. “It is against India. It’s a kind of Khilafat andolan, ”he said, reminding JNU student Sharjeel Imam of the“ anti-India ”comments.

Singh said Shaheen Bagh’s protest in Delhi was against the country. “This protest from Shaheen Bagh is no longer a fuss. A group of suicide bombers are raised here and a conspiracy against the country is being hatched in its capital, ”he said.

In response to the EU minister’s statement, congressional leader and former MLA Imran Masood said Giriraj Singh was so “blinded by hatred” that he even “offended” a holy word like “Gangotri”.

Saharanpur MP and Bahujan Samaj party leader Haji Fazlur Rehman also harassed the minister for his statement, saying Deoband was the “Karmabhoomi” of freedom fighters. The MP reached for the Union minister and said those whose leaders helped the British during the struggle for freedom and tried to split Hindus and Muslims accused Deoband of terrorism

(With agency input