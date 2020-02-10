Advertisement

WASHINGTON –

Four members of the Chinese army have been accused of breaking the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday and accused Beijing of one of the biggest hacks in history.

The 2017 breach affected approximately 145 million people, with hackers successfully stealing names, social security numbers, and other personal information stored in company databases.

The four – members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese army – are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets, law enforcement officials said.

The case comes when the Trump government has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data on Americans and steal scientific research and innovation.

“This was a deliberate and profound violation of the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

“Today we hold PLA hackers responsible for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the anonymity from the internet and find the hackers the nation repeatedly committed against us,” he added to.

The case is one of many that the Ministry of Justice has brought against members of the PLA over the years. The Obama administration in 2014 accused five Chinese military hackers of breaking into the networks of major US companies to transfer trade secrets.

The charges were filed with the federal court in Atlanta, where the company is based.

The indictment, which describes the efforts made by hackers to make their mark, includes allegations of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

.

