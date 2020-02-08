Advertisement

US and Afghan troops came under “direct fire” in Eastern Afghanistan at the end of Saturday, an American military official said in an incident that apparently caused multiple casualties.

The nature of the violence was not immediately clear. An Afghan official said the two parties had “crashed”, while another source told AFP that an Afghan command had opened fire on the Americans.

“A combined US and Afghan force carrying out an operation in Nangarhar province was involved in direct fire on February 8,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesperson for the US forces and Afghanistan.

“We are evaluating the situation and will provide further updates as they become available.”

In the past, American troops have been the target of so-called “insider attacks”, with Afghan security forces targeting international soldiers with whom they work.

“An Afghan command opened fire,” a local security officer told AFP, adding that the shooting lasted a long time.

In the meantime, an official in Nangarhar said that the attack took place at the military headquarters of the Shirzad district and that foreign troops had deposed the area.

“Several helicopters landed and departed from headquarters headquarters to make victims. We don’t know how many killed or injured,” the official told AFP.

A second Nangarhar official said, “Tonight, Afghan and American troops collided in the Shirzad district of Nangarhar. We believe casualties have occurred.”

The latest incident occurs while the US and Taliban negotiators are trying to reach a deal that will allow the United States to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of war.

On this file photo, taken on June 6, 2019, American soldiers look out over slopes in the Nerkh district in Wardak province; American and Afghan troops ended up under “direct fire” in Eastern Afghanistan, says an American military official Photo: AFP / THOMAS WATKINS

Last year was the deadliest for US troops in Afghanistan since combat operations officially ended in late 2014, continuing the challenging security situation.

In December, Taliban infiltrators in the Afghan army killed nine Afghan soldiers in central Afghanistan.

In July, an Afghan soldier killed two US troops when they visited an Afghan army base in Kandahar.

US President Donald Trump has long doubted the wisdom of keeping troops overseas and has described the war in Afghanistan launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks as a depletion of blood and treasures.

But last year, he canceled a previously unannounced summit at the Taliban presidential retreat at Camp David because of an attack that killed an American.

He later allowed veteran-American negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to resume talks that had been taking place in Qatar for months.

While the talks fluctuated, violent attacks have raged in the country, with the number of collisions leaping to record levels in the last quarter of 2019, according to a recent report from the US government watchdog.

Also, according to spokesman for provincial governor Said Omar Zwak, at least four police officers and two civilians were killed when a Taliban suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint in Helmand province.

