DETROIT >> For the first time, the US government’s road safety agency has approved a company’s request to use a self-driving vehicle that does not meet federal safety standards for cars and trucks driven by people.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval to Silicon Valley robot company Nuro to have autonomous low-speed delivery vans designed so that they cannot transport people.

Nuro’s vehicles do not have to have side and rear view mirrors and other safety features. Also not on the list of safety features; windscreen wipers, steering wheels or brake pedals.

The vehicles were previously subject to federal standards for low-speed vehicles running less than 25 miles per hour. They didn’t need steering wheels or brake pedals and didn’t need human backup drivers. Nuro’s battery-powered vehicles can, if necessary, be remotely monitored and controlled by a human operator.

The approval is the first sign that NHTSA is moving from abstract statements and voluntary standards for autonomous vehicles to actual regulation, said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina, who studies vehicle automation. It is a signal that the agency, which has publicly stated that it does not want to stand in the way of new technology, is likely to approve more vehicles, he said.

“This is the first time the agency said,” Yes, we approve this vehicle that does not meet traditional driver-oriented standards, “he said.” That is a big step because it makes it much more concrete, more real for the office and really for the public. “

Under the temporary approval, Nuro will have to submit real-time safety reports to the agency. Nuro will also have to hold regular meetings with the agency and reach the community in areas where the vehicles will travel.

“NHTSA is committed to facilitating the safe testing and deployment of advanced vehicle technologies, including innovative vehicle designs, that are promising for future safety improvements. As always, we will not hesitate to use defective authority to protect public safety if necessary, “said NHTSA acting manager James Owens.

The agency will use enforcement powers if it finds any evidence of an unreasonable security risk, the statement said.

In December, Nuro announced plans to use its low-speed vehicles in partnership with Walmart to deliver groceries to customers in Houston. The service would start early this year and use both Toyota Prius vehicles and automated hybrid cars. Nuro also tested deliveries with Kroger in Arizona and Houston.

Nuro, from Mountain View, California, today announced a new version of its autonomous delivery vehicle called the “R2”. It is the second generation of a vehicle specially built to deliver goods, but not people.

The company said it plans to deploy fewer than 100 vehicles this year, but has permission from NHTSA to eventually use as many as 2,500 vehicles.

The delivery vans, equipped with laser, camera and radar sensors, will travel with regular traffic on public roads.

The exemption from NHTSA standards for motor vehicles also enables Nuro to keep its rear-view cameras working at all times. According to current standards, the camera displays should be turned off when the vehicle is moving forward so that they do not distract human drivers, the company said.

Nuro said in a statement that the R2 has a front end that protects pedestrians by collapsing. It is also equipped with temperature controllers to keep perishable goods or meals fresh.

The vehicles deliver goods to people who can open the storage compartments with a code that is sent to them and can unload the goods.

Nuro said NHTSA’s approval came after three years of work with the agency.

“By replacing heavy passenger cars used for shopping and other groceries, Nuro heralds a new era of neighborhood-friendly and socially responsible vehicles without passengers,” the company said in its statement.

Company co-founder and president Dave Ferguson said the NHTSA decision “demonstrates that exemption can mean more security.”

Still not solved is an application from General Motors to enable a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt that does not meet the safety standards for people-driven vehicles driving at higher speeds. GM wants the bolt to be allowed without steering wheel or brake pedals.

Because of the higher speeds, that decision will be harder for NHTSA to make, Walker Smith said.

Technical companies and car manufacturers have in the past been able to test autonomous vehicles without NHTSA approval because they have steering wheels, brake pedals and other functions needed for cars and trucks with human pilots.

