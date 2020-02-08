Advertisement

Several US and Afghan soldiers were killed in an ambush in the troubled east of Afghanistan on Saturday.

U.S. personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group and members of the Allied Afghan Special Operations Forces were at the time carrying out a key engagement of the leaders, a term referring to efforts with influential people within the local community in the district Sherzad in Nangarhar Province to work together They were exposed to fire, a US official told Newsweek. At least two US troops were killed and six others wounded, while Afghan forces claimed nine lives.

The official said the attack was classified as “green on blue,” meaning that it was perpetrated against US troops by a member or members of the Afghan security forces.

“A combined US and Afghan force that was operating in Nangarhar province was involved in a direct shot on February 8, and we are evaluating the situation and will provide further information as it becomes available,” said the colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the Afghan Armed Forces in a statement sent to Newsweek.

A U.S. Army sergeant assigned to D Company, 2nd Battalion of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, operates an M2A2 machine gun at an observation post in Pekha- Valley, Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on October 9. 2017. The province is a hotbed for both the Taliban and the militant group of the Islamic State, better known as ISIS.

Corporal Matthew DeVirgilio / 55th Combat Camera / USA. army

Since 2001, the year the United States and its allies intervened to overthrow a Taliban-led government that was allied with Al Qaeda, shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks, Afghanistan has seen more than 2,400 US employees killed. The conflict has been the longest in US history since then, and this latest incident happens when President Donald Trump urges it to end.

US officials told Newsweek earlier this week that a peace agreement between Washington and the Taliban is expected soon. Such an agreement could result in the United States reducing its current force from about 14,000 to about a third of that number.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in December that the US military could “drop to a lower number with or without this political settlement.” State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Monday that the Trump administration was looking for “demonstrable evidence” that the Taliban was willing to end their violent tactics and speak directly to the Afghan government in Kabul.

The ongoing unrest in Afghanistan has repeatedly hampered efforts to reach agreement. Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE While US and Taliban officials met for several peace talks in the Qatar capital of Doha last year, the militant Islamist group has continued to attack military forces and civilian targets and the immediate withdrawal of the US armed forces and their partners demanded the western NATO military alliance.

Two US soldiers were killed and two others injured last month when their vehicle encountered an improvised detonator in the southern province of Kandahar. Two US planes died weeks later after their Bombardier E-11A crashed in Ghazni province.

As Newsweek reported on Wednesday, a US citizen was kidnapped by enemy forces in Afghanistan. Mark R. Frerichs, a 57-year-old government official from Lombard, Illinois, was captured by the Taliban Haqqani network in southeastern Khost province last week and is currently being held hostage by militants.

In its latest report, Congress’s office of the U.S. Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan said Tuesday that the number of attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups in the last three months of 2019 was at its highest level each year since the collection of this data in 2010.

This is an evolving story.

