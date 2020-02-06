Advertisement

The United States sharply condemned Wednesday’s terrorist and violent attacks against Hindus in Pakistan and the “hostility” of Communist China towards its peoples of all faiths.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo campaigned for the persecution and violent attacks of 27 states, which US officials claimed would form an “activist club” of nations that aggressively advance religious freedom issues across religious minorities worldwide in several countries.

“We condemn terrorists and violent extremists targeting religious minorities, whether they are Yazidis in Iraq, Hindus in Pakistan, Christians in northeastern Nigeria or Muslims in Burma,” he said at a dinner he gave to members of the alliance hosted here on Wednesday.

The top US diplomat also condemned “blasphemy and apostasy laws that punish soul affairs.” He didn’t name a country, but Pakistan is one of a handful of countries that aggressively enforce blasphemy laws that include punishments from life in prison to execution. The main victims were Muslims and Ahmedi Muslims (who are not considered to be Muslims by Pakistan) as well as minority Christians and Hindus.

There are an estimated 1.4 million Hindus in Pakistan who have been attacked and socially discriminated against by terrorists and violent extremists. The state, along with other minorities, offers them little protection. A State Department report on the state of religious freedom in Pakistan in 2019 found that debtors in the brick and tile industry and agriculture were “predominantly” Hindus and Christians.

An increasing number of these persecuted Hindus are moving to India. The Modi government passed a law in 2019, the Citizenship Amendment Act, that makes it easier for persecuted Hindus from neighboring countries to seek refuge in India and settle as citizens.

Pakistan has long been an American radar for violations of religious freedom and human rights, and, with the most far-reaching implications for the rest of the world, for continuing to support terrorism. The United States again referred to Pakistan in December last year as “one of the most worrying countries” for “systematic, ongoing (and) tremendous violations of religious freedom”.

China was also on the list of newly named countries, and the Trump administration paid much more attention to the persecution of religious minorities than before. A US official compared China’s Muslim Uighur detention center to the Nazi “concentration camps” for Jews. And the House of Representatives passed a law last December that recommends sanctions against China for ill-treating Uyghurs.

On Wednesday evening, Pompeo spoke to the allies: “We condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility to all beliefs.” He praised the partners for “bravely” resisting the pressure from China to join the alliance.

Beijing has responded to these statements.

The 27 members of the alliance are the United States, Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Gambia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Togo, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

US officials said the number could go up or down. It could not be determined immediately whether India was invited to join. Or that it was not invited at all.

A senior State Department official told reporters at a press conference to launch the alliance that the United States “is concerned about what is happening in India.” The official said the United States had “expressed a desire to try and solve some of these problems first”.

“This is the first step, it just means we can work on it with you,” added the official, but without specifying the next steps.

