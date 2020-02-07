Advertisement

The long history of success in the US labor market has barely survived the annual revision of employment data.

The updated results from the Department of Labor resulted in 500,000 fewer jobs than previously reported. This corresponds to a reduction in employment growth of more than two months in the past few years.

Advertisement

Employment growth in 2018 decreased from 2.68 million to 2.31 million. The growth in 2017 and 2019 was around 2.1 million, which means that President Donald Trump’s growth, although still strong, was somewhat slower each year than the increase of 2.35 million last year by Obama -Government.

As a result of the revision, the job growth in February 2019 was reduced from 56,000 to just 1,000. This revision was barely able to maintain the record hiring time that began after the Great Recession and has now reached 112 months.

“It takes a little bit of bloom from the rose,” said Joe Brusuelas, an economist at RSM, a tax advisory and consulting firm.

The change results from annual audits that the government carries out after receiving the total number of jobs from tax documents that are released late. Sharp revisions usually result in the government not accurately assessing how many new companies have been created or how many have ceased operating.

For January, the job report showed that US wages increased by 225,000 jobs after a rise from 147,000 in December, a jump that exceeded all economists’ estimates. The unexpected growth in employment also reflects robust growth in weather-sensitive sectors, including the construction sector, which increased by 44,000, showing the strongest growth in a year in an unusually warm month.

The national unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, which is still half a century, and the average hourly wage increased by 3.1% compared to the previous year.

The Associated Press and the New York Times contributed to this story.

Advertisement