Advertisement

The United States announced on Monday that it will complete the sale of an integrated air defense weapon system (IADWS) to India at an estimated price of $ 1.87 billion to strengthen defense relations between the two countries. This development was only a few days before US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to India.

The U.S. Department of State-approved government-to-government sale was announced by a U.S. Department of Defense agency after a notification to the U.S. Congress.

The IADWS targeted by India included five AN / MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems. 118 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missile AIM-120C-7 / C-8 missile; three AMRAAM guidance sections; four AMRAAM control sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Advertisement

It also includes a variety of related equipment and services, such as: B. Technical support from the U.S. government and contractors. technical and logistical support; Warranty; System and integration checkout (SICO); On-site support; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

The development is due to the fact that India’s first chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, recently asked top officials of the Integrated Defense Staff (IDS) to prepare a proposal to create an air defense squad to improve military synergies and make the most of the armed forces’ resources , Rawat has set a deadline of June 30 for the submission of the proposal.

India has increased its armaments purchases from the United States in recent years as part of a growing defense relationship that includes greater interoperability and joint exercises. From zero in 2008, trade between India and the United States rose to $ 17 billion. This has been facilitated by signing basic agreements to improve interoperability and changing the US export regime.

“This proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security by helping to strengthen US-India strategic relations and improve the security of a key defense partner who remains a key force for political stability and represents peace. ” and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region, ”said a statement from the United States Agency for Defense Cooperation (DSCA).

The Indian Air Force Agency planned to use the system to “modernize its armed forces and expand its existing air defense architecture to address threats from air strikes”.

It added that the proposed delivery system “will further improve interoperability between India, the United States and other allies.”

The system, with Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace as prime contractors, “will not change the basic military balance in the region.”

India and the U.S. are expected to announce further $ 3 billion in defense agreements during Trump’s scheduled visit later this month, and additional Apache helicopters and P8 maritime surveillance aircraft, according to people familiar with the discussions be included.

A Reuters report released on Monday said India was on the verge of Trump’s planned visit to US Defense Company Lockheed Martin’s final approval of a $ 2.6 billion military helicopter deal.

Advertisement