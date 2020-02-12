WASHINGTON – The US budget deficit increased 19% year over year in the first four months of this fiscal year. The country is on the right track to record its first deficit of USD 1 trillion since 2012.

The Treasury announced Wednesday in its monthly budget report that the October-January deficit was $ 389.2 billion, an increase of $ 78.9 billion year-on-year.

The deficit reflected government spending, which rose 10.3% this fiscal year, while revenue rose only 6.1%. In January, the deficit was $ 32.6 billion, compared to a $ 8.68 billion surplus the previous year.

President Donald Trump submitted a new budget to Congress on Monday that provides that the deficit will exceed $ 1 trillion this year, but will then decrease in the next decade.

However, Congress’s budget office predicts that the deficit will exceed $ 1 trillion this year and remain above $ 1 trillion over the next ten years.