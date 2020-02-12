Advertisement

He (Modi) is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So we’ll go at the end of the month

US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to India later this month, and said the two countries could sign a trade deal.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump will travel to India on February 24th and 25th. In addition to New Delhi, he will stop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to hold a public meeting with PM Modi in a stadium.

Advertisement

“He (Modi) is a great gentleman and I’m looking forward to going to India, so we’ll be going later in the month,” President Trump told reporters in his Oval Office, a day after the White House announced his dates expected India trip.

When asked a question, the president replied that he was ready to sign a trade agreement with India if it was the right one.

“You (Indians) want to do something and we’ll see … if we can do the right business, we will,” said President Trump, a fortnight before his 45th visit to the United States.

The new Indian ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told the Press Trust of India news agency that Trump’s upcoming visit is a “reflection of the strong personal relationship” between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

“It also shows their strong desire to take the relationship to new heights,” said Sandhu, who gave his testimonies to Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week.

In the past three years, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have built a personal friendship. In 2019, the duo met four times, including the speech, in Houston in front of 50,000 American Indians.

They made two calls this year, including on weekends.

“I just spoke to Prime Minister Modi,” Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his visit to India.

Excited to travel to India later this month, President Trump said regarding his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, in which the Prime Minister apparently told him about hundreds and thousands of Indians who would be there to welcome him to Ahmedabad.

President Trump jokingly told reporters that he would now “feel uncomfortable” with the crowd in the United States, which typically speaks to between 40,000 and 50,000 people.

“He (Modi) said we’ll have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that we probably had 40 or 50,000 people last night … I’m not going to feel so good … It will be five to seven Millions of people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad), “said Donald Trump.

“And you know that it is the largest stadium in the world. He (Modi) is building it. It is almost finished and it is the largest in the world,” said President Trump.

The two heads of state and government are expected to speak together before a large public rally in the newly constructed Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Estimated at $ 100 million, the 100,000-seat Motera Stadium will be the largest cricket stadium in the world to overtake Melbourne’s cricket ground in Australia.

end of

Advertisement