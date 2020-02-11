Advertisement

US prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s old assistant Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witnessing tampering.

Stone was found guilty in November of allegations related to his efforts to save the President’s embarrassment about the probe for Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

He was arrested in his home in Florida in January 2019 after the charges were brought by the then Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

“When his crimes were revealed … he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law,” prosecutors said in a criminal memorandum filed Monday.

Prosecutors said that after the start of his trial, Stone’s behavior “showed the slight esteem in which he conducted this proceeding.”

It quoted a copy in which he placed an image on Instagram of the president “with a symbol that appears to be a visor next to her head.”

Roger Stone, who has a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, argued that the accusations against him were politically motivated. Photo: AFP / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Stone, 67, had argued that the allegations against him were politically motivated, but prosecutors said he lied and bullied witnesses to protect Trump.

When Stone was found guilty, Trump immediately tweeted, suggesting it was a “double standard like never seen before in the history of our country.”

On Tuesday, the US president weighed again and tweeted: “The real crimes were on the other side, because nothing is happening to them. Can’t allow this judicial error!”

Several American political commentators have suggested that Trump Stone may grant grace in the future.

Stone started his career as a political assistant to Richard Nixon, whose face he has tattooed on his back.

He will be sentenced on February 20.

