The fiercely contested race for republican party representation in the general election in the Alabama Senate in November intensifies three weeks ahead of primary education, according to a recent poll commissioned by Rep. Bradley Byrnes (R-AL). Campaign, on the top three in the race.

The poll, first reported by Yellowhammer News and conducted by 609 likely Republican voters in Alabama on February 8 and 9, showed election results in which former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions achieved 31%, followed by Byrne with 26% and the former Auburn boss football coach Tommy Tuberville at 24% with an error rate of ± 3.97%.

The results show a movement in the race compared to the internal surveys of the Byrne campaign in December. According to a memo by Byrne’s campaign advisor Logan Dobson, former election director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Byrne was 20 points behind sessions and 13 points ahead of Tuberville.

“Three weeks before election day, Bradley is in full swing as voters know he is the only one in the race who has been shown to fight for President Trump and our values ​​in Alabama,” Syr Morrow, Byrne campaign leader, told Yellowhammer. “As we continue to show Bradley’s pro-trump, conservative record against the other candidates’ positions, we are confident that Bradley will be the Republican nominee and will ultimately defeat Doug Jones,” he continued. “Alabama deserves a proven conservative, not someone who talks both sides out of his mouth or someone who lets Alabama down when it matters most.”

The winner of the competition will meet incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), who has been criticized by President Donald Trump and other Republicans for his voice in convicting and deposing the President during impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

