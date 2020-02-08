Advertisement

People in masks in front of the Shanghai ANI station Photo via Reuters

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Beijing: An American woman and a Japanese man were the first foreigners to die of the new coronavirus in China when the country’s death toll rose to 723. Confirmed cases rose to 34,598, health officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The American citizen died in Wuhan, the US embassy said here on Saturday, the first confirmed foreign death after the outbreak.

“We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died on February 6th at Jinyintang Hospital in Wuhan, China,” said a spokesman for the US Embassy.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” the South China Morning Post from Hong Kong quoted the spokesman.

The New York Times reported that the person was a woman and suffered from health conditions. She cited two people who were familiar with the matter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry previously said that 19 foreigners in China have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus and are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Two of them were discharged after recovery, the ministry said, without disclosing any details. Previous reports said four Pakistanis and two Australians contracted the virus.

Although the American officially died as the first foreigner to suffer from the consequences of the corona virus, a Japanese stationed in Wuhan also died of pneumonia, the Japanese State Department said in Tokyo.

The ministry cited Chinese medical authorities and said on Saturday that the man in his sixties may have been infected with the coronavirus, but due to difficulties in diagnosing the disease, his death was due to viral pneumonia.

His cause of death was viral pneumonia. The man was possibly the first Japanese to die of coronavirus, it said.

According to the country’s National Health Commission, 86 deaths with 3,399 new cases from 31 provincial regions were reported in mainland China on Saturday.

State-owned television broadcaster CGTN reported that the death toll increased to 723, while confirmed cases rose to 34,598.

Among the dead are 81 in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, two in Heilongjiang and one in Beijing, Henan and Gansu, the commission said.

also read: How China’s Economic Power Counteracts Coronavirus

By the end of Friday, 26 confirmed cases were reported in Hong Kong, including one death. Macau reported 10 cases, Taiwan 16 cases.

A total of 4,214 new suspected cases were reported, 1,280 patients became seriously ill, and 510 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, the commission said.

It added that 6,101 patients remained in severe condition and 27,657 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. Up to 2,050 people were discharged from the hospital after their recovery.

In the meantime, a central government inspection group has arrived in Wuhan to address the problems related to Dr. Li Wenliang, the whistleblower who was warned by the police last month when he reported the corona virus in his special media, should be thoroughly investigated.

Li, 34, died on Thursday and grieved and angered all of China over the arrogance of the police by suppressing vital information, causing the corona virus to become a massive epidemic in China and the world.

The inspection team would investigate the issues surrounding Li, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, who died early Friday after being infected with the novel coronavirus, official media reported.

Health authorities in Tibet also said on Saturday that medical observation for 32 close contacts of the only confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the region was canceled without symptoms.

The Tibetan Health Commission said the 32 people were released from their two-week isolated medical observation in the cities of Lhasa, Shigatse, Shannan and Naqu. None of them reported fever or other symptoms.

Tibet reported its first confirmed case of the new corona virus on January 30. The patient is now in a stable condition, state-run Xinhua news reports.

Pangolins can be an intermediate host of the virus, according to a study conducted by the South China Agricultural University. The researchers found that the metagenome sequence of the novel coronavirus strain, which was separated from pangolines, is 99 percent identical to that of infected people.

According to the commission, 3.45 lakh “close contacts” were identified, of which 26,702 were released from medical observation on Friday. Over 1.89 lakh, others are still under medical surveillance.

The number of fatalities in the coronavirus cases overseas rose by 220, with Japan reporting 86 cases and Singapore 33 cases.

Chinese health authorities have sent more than 11,000 medical professionals, including the country’s top ICU staff, to Wuhan City.

Among them are over 3,000 doctors and nurses intensive care specialists, Guo Yanhong, an official of the National Health Commission, told the media here.

“We are fully aware of the urgent need for specialists in the intensive care unit in Wuhan. Current medical professionals have been working for some time and are both physically and mentally exhausted, ”said Guo.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that the world was going to run out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel corona virus.

also read: China sacrifices a province to save the world from the corona virus

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement