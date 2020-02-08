Advertisement

CARSON – The Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil are one of the few events where the U.S. women’s soccer team has had no success.

The United States were eliminated by penalties in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

“For us veterans who have been there, we definitely do not forget it and make sure that the younger ones know it,” said midfielder Julie Ertz. “It’s a different kind of tournament from a world championship. It’s much faster games, short turnaround times, so professionalism is extremely important.

“I always think that as a veteran you share your scars, I would not say that it is necessarily a salvation because we want to win every tournament and every game. We will never forget what we have learned from Rio.”

On Friday evening, the United States booked their return to the Olympics and defeated Mexico 4-0 in one of the CONCACAF semi-finals.

For a team that never gets tired of winning, the chance of winning a final is not overlooked.

“For a team that has just won two World Cups in a row, it is very important that these emotions and motivation are the most difficult to get up,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski. “I was just happy to see that the emotions are there, that the motivation is there to make this happen. We are moving in the right direction and I am very happy with the stage we are on. ”

On Sunday, the USA will end the tournament against rival Canada in the final of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying (3:00 p.m .; Fox Sports 2) in the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The game on Friday was a milestone for defender Crystal Dunn, who played for the national team for the 100th time.

“Achieving this milestone is really humble,” she said. “It is incredible to always insist on being in this environment. It’s been an honor to be on this team long enough to reach 100 caps.

“I think we’ve gotten better with every game we’ve played in this tournament. We look forward to knowing that we can prepare for the Olympics for the rest of this year.”

In the qualifying tournament, the USA outperformed the competition with a combined result of 22: 0.

“You never want to take anything for granted,” said US midfielder Carli Lloyd. “The pressure is always there so that we can do well, be successful and remain number 1 in the world.

“We have a lot of pressure, but that makes it really special and great.”

This is the fourth consecutive meeting between the two nations in the Olympic qualifying final.

In qualifying, the USA are 22: 0: 1 at an astonishing level and outperform their opponents with a whopping 120: 3.

Canada finished third in the last two Olympic Games. Just like in the USA, Canada still has to concede a clean sheet in the qualifying tournament.

Canada defeated a stubborn Costa Rican squad 1-0 on Friday to qualify for the Olympics.

“We expect a tough game,” said Dunn. “Canada always gives us the best game and I think it will only be a fight of pride. Both teams have qualified and I think we will see who is at the top of CONCACAF in a minute.”

Just because a trip to Tokyo has already been decided, you shouldn’t tell Canadian coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller that Sunday’s game doesn’t matter.

“I’m looking forward to the game,” he said. “I look forward to being part of this rivalry and we are definitely not over in this tournament.” It is a final and every time you are in a final you can win. ”

USA vs. Canada

What: Final of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualification tournament

When: 3 pm. Sunday

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

TV: Fox Sports 2

Advertisement