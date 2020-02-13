The United States has been a global leader in combating CO2 emissions over the past year, combining this unique success with solid economic growth, a new report shows.

It was also confirmed while the US was meeting its climate goals. At the same time, “80 percent of the increase in CO2 emissions came from Asia and China and India both contributed significantly to the global increase”.

“The United States saw the largest decrease in energy-related CO2 emissions on a country-by-country basis in 2019 – a decrease of 140 Mt or 2.9% to 4.8 g,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported Tuesday. “US emissions are now down nearly 1 Gt from their peak in 2000, the largest absolute decline in any country in that period.”

“A 15% reduction in the use of coal to generate electricity underpinned the decrease in total U.S. emissions in 2019,” continued the IEA.

“Coal-fired power plants faced even greater competition from natural gas production, with reference gas prices averaging 45% below the 2018 level. As a result, gas increased its share of power generation to a record high of 37%. Total electricity demand declined as the demand for air conditioning and heating was lower due to the milder summer and winter weather. “

The United States’ global leadership in combating CO2 emissions has not been lost on those who support its current efforts.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) replied on Twitter: “FACT that you will NEVER see in the 6:00 AM news: US emissions are down 2.9% or 140 million tonnes, setting the trend for the United States continue to lead the world. Total emissions have been falling since 2000. “

The IEA pointed out that 80 percent of the increase in CO2 emissions came from Asia and that both China and India contributed significantly to the increase.

“In China, emissions rose, but were slowed by slower economic growth and higher production of low-carbon power sources,” the IEA reported. “Renewable energies in China continued to expand and 2019 was also the first full year of operation for seven large nuclear reactors in the country.”

The United States’ success in achieving such an obvious good job contradicts criticism from the Swedish Greta Thunberg, who previously criticized it for the opposite.

As Breitbart news reported, Thunberg brought her climate alarm message to the US Congress last September and pleaded with the country’s legislators to “take real action” to avert environmental disasters.

Evidence shows that the mission was accomplished without losing a single job.

