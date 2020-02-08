Advertisement

By Josep Borrell

The geopolitical upheavals that we are experiencing today underscore the urgency with which the European Union has to find its way in a world that is increasingly characterized by a raw power policy. We Europeans have to adapt our mental maps to deal with the world as it is and not as we hoped.

This is a world of geostrategic competition where some leaders have no qualms about violence and armed with economic and other instruments. In order not to be among the losers in today’s US-China competition, we need to relearn the language of power and see Europe as a first-class geostrategic actor.

At first, it may seem difficult to face this challenge. After all, the EU was founded to abolish power politics. It created peace and the rule of law by separating hard power from the economy, regulation and soft power. We assumed that multilateralism, openness and reciprocity were the best model not only for our continent but also for the whole world.

Things developed differently. Unfortunately, we are facing a tougher reality where many actors are willing to use violence to assert themselves. Every day we see economic instruments, data streams, technologies and trade guidelines that are used for strategic purposes.

How is Europe dealing with this new world? Many say that EU foreign policy will never succeed because Europe is too weak and too divided. It is, of course, right that our collective credibility suffers if the Member States do not agree on essential points. Sometimes we just agree to express our concerns, not what we will do about them. Unanimity rules make it difficult to reach an agreement on disputes and there is always a risk of paralysis. Member States must recognize that the use of their veto weakens not only the Union but itself. You cannot say that you want a stronger European role in the world without investing in it.

Europe must avoid resignation as well as distraction. Resignation means thinking that the world’s problems are too numerous or too distant for all Europeans to feel concerned. For a common strategic culture, it is imperative that all Europeans view security threats as indivisible. To believe that Libya and the Sahel only affect the Mediterranean countries is as absurd as to believe that the security of the Baltic countries only affects Eastern Europe.

Dispersion is about engaging everywhere, expressing concerns or goodwill, combined with humanitarian funding or reconstruction aid, as if great powers were allowed to break dishes while the EU is the natural supplier of new plates. We need to be clear about our political goals and the full range of our capacities.

We can use Europe’s trade and investment policy, financial strength, diplomatic presence, decision-making powers and growing security and defense instruments and we have many leverage points. Europe’s problem is not a lack of power. The problem is the lack of political will to pool powers to ensure consistency and maximize their impact.

Diplomacy cannot be successful if it is not supported by measures. If the fragile ceasefire is to endure in Libya, we must support the arms embargo. If we want the Iranian nuclear deal to survive, we have to make sure that Iran benefits from it when it comes back to full compliance. If we want the Western Balkans to be successful on the road to reconciliation and reform, we have to offer a credible EU accession process with additional benefits. If we want peace between Israelis and Palestinians, we have to work for a negotiated solution that is agreed on all sides on the basis of international law. If we don’t want the African Sahel to fall into lawlessness and insecurity, we need to expand our engagement. In these and other areas, Member States have to assume their responsibilities.

In addition to dealing with crises in Europe’s neighborhood, there are two other key priorities.

First, the EU needs to develop a new, integrated strategy for and with Africa, our sister continent. We need to think big and use our trade, innovation, climate change, cyberspace, security, investment and migration policies to add substance to our rhetoric of being equal partners.

Second, we need to seriously develop credible approaches to dealing with today’s global strategic players: the United States, China, and Russia. All three differ in many respects, but practice subject linkage and power politics. Our response should be differentiated and differentiated, but with clear eyes and ready to defend the EU’s values, interests and agreed international principles.

None of this will be easy and not everything will be achieved this year. But political battles are won or lost depending on how they are fought. This should be the year when Europe can gain a foothold with a geopolitical approach and escape the fate of being active in the search for its identity.

Josep Borrell is the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

© Project Syndicate, 2020.

www.project-syndicate.org

