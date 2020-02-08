Advertisement

A file photo shows a ship from Princess Cruises, Emerald Princess, on June 3, 2016 in Bergen, Norway.

James D. Morgan / Getty

A Utah man pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Friday for killing his wife aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship in waters outside of southeast Alaska in 2017.

42-year-old Kenneth Ray Manzanares was arrested in July 2017 after reports of a murder by FBI security agencies were received. The following month, he was officially charged with first degree murder before relying on the lesser charge that may result in a life sentence.

Advertisement

A Manzanares lawyer has not returned a request for comment. There was also no representative of Princess Cruises who chartered the Emerald Princess.

Peter Brust, the security director of the Emerald Princess company owner, informed the FBI that security guards were called on July 25 to respond to an incident in cabin D726 that was registered with Manzanares and his wife Kristy.

Before they arrived, other witnesses reported that they had entered the room and met Manzanares, who had blood on his hands and clothes. They also found Kristy lying on the floor in a pool of blood. When asked what happened, one of the witnesses said Manzanares replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

One of these witnesses said Manzanares tried to drag his wife’s body to the balcony of her cabin, which turned into a little argument when the witness grabbed her ankles and pulled Kristy back into the cabin.

After the security forces arrived, they handcuffed Manzanares and fastened him to the adjacent cabin. Kristy was examined by medical personnel who discovered a “severe” head wound. Blood was also seen on “multiple surfaces” throughout the room.

During the FBI’s taking of evidence, Manzanares is said to have said spontaneously: “My life is over.”

Manzanares had been on the cruise ship with his wife and two children – a 22-year-old and a minor daughter. At around 8:50 p.m. on the night of her murder, Kristy and her husband had argued over his behavior that night, according to the consent form. Kristy informed him that she wanted a divorce and ordered him to disembark in Juneau, the ship’s next port of call.

Manzanares then instructed both children to go to the next room, which was occupied by relatives. “A few minutes later,” says the appeal, both children heard their mother scream from the next cabin. Manzanares said to them, “Don’t come in here.”

When the children entered a balcony connecting the two cabins, they saw her father repeatedly hit her mother, who was lying on the floor.

“The vast majority have a safe experience that will be remembered for a lifetime,” said Bryan Schroder, the Alaska district attorney, in a press release. “However, on the rare occasions when a crime is committed against a visitor, particularly a brutal crime such as the murder of Kristy Manzanares, you can be sure that the law enforcement community in Alaska will bring the perpetrator to justice. Our hearts go out to the family. ” and those who are close to Kristy Manzanares. “

Advertisement