On February 9, Parasite wrote history at the Academy Awards by becoming the first foreign film to ever win Best Picture. On Twitter, V from BTS congratulated Bong Joon-ho and Choi Woo-shik who played Kim Ki-woo in the film.

“Parasite” has won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards | Matt Petit – Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

“Parasite” has made history with its Oscar victories

Even before the award ceremony, the film wrote history with its nominations. On January 13, Parasite earned six Oscar nominations, making it the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film. The film also received nominations for best original screenplay, best production design, best film editing and Bong was nominated for best director.

During the Academy Awards on February 9, Parasite won four of the six awards for which it was nominated. Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. With his wins, it became the first South Korean film to win Best Picture and Best International Film, and it became the first foreign film to win Best Picture.

V posted about Bong Joon-ho and Choi Woo-shik on Twitter from BTS

After the Academy Awards, V posted a congratulation tweet on BTS’s shared Twitter account. The BTS singer posted pictures of Bong and Choi. Bong’s photo showed the director with an Academy Award, and Choi’s photo showed the actor after Parasite won Best Picture.

In a sweet message, V Bong congratulated the Best Picture victory for Parasite. V then lovingly pointed out that he noticed his friend Choi wiping his tears after the victory.

“Director Bong Joon-ho I really really really congratulate you #WooshikSsiISawYouWipeYourTears,” V wrote on Twitter according to a translation.

V or BTS and Choi Woo-shik are good friends

This is not the first time that V Choi congratulated on his work with Parasite. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Parasite became the first film in a foreign language to win Outstanding Performance by a cast in a film.

After the SAG Awards were won, V posted two videos with Choi on BTS’s shared Twitter account. BTS was in Los Angeles at that time for the 2020 Grammy Awards and The Late Late Show with James Corden, so V and Choi could spend time together.

In the first video the two walked side by side. According to a fan translation, the caption of the video reads: “Wooshik-ssi, congratulations on the SAG prize.”

V then placed a second video on BTS’s Twitter account of the two who ate hamburgers on a bench. “It is hard to believe that this person is that person of the prizes,” V wrote in the caption according to a fan translation.

Choi and V are part of the ‘Wooga’ team, a group brought together by actor Park Seo-joon. Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy are also part of the group of friends. Choi and V are true friendship goals and the tweets of V are just one of the ways the two support each other with their respective careers.

