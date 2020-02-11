Advertisement

Virginia House Democrats passed a law on Tuesday banning oppressors, high-capacity magazines, and offensive weapons.

The bill, HB 961, is now moving to the Virginia Senate.

HB 961 originally, without exception, prohibited certain jointly owned firearms and silencers. The NRA-ILA reports that the draft law has been changed to ensure passage. The result is that a grandfather clause has been added that allows the Virginians to keep their AR-15, AK-47 and similar rifles if they already have them.

The same applies to suppressors. However, the NRA-ILA states that “confiscation is undoubtedly still the ultimate goal”.

There is no grandfather clause for magazines, which means that if HB 961 passes the Senate and is legally signed, Virginians who own magazines with 12 or more rounds must destroy or hand those magazines over.

The NRB published a statement on the house passage of HB 961:

HB961 will turn law-abiding Virginians into criminals overnight. Under this bill, anyone who owns a standard capacity magazine must apply for a compulsory confiscation or one year prison term for each magazine they own. No law-abiding Virginian can buy an AR-15 – America’s most popular all-purpose sport rifle. After receiving money from Michael Bloomberg, the heads of state and government have their hands full and clearly have no regard for the will of their constituents.

