Advertisement

Experienced comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock helped open the 92nd Academy Awards and called the Academy out from the stage. They said that “vaginas” and “black nominees” were missing from the Oscars nomination lists.

During her opening at Rock, “So many great directors have been nominated this year.” Martin replied, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought something was missing on the list this year.”

Advertisement

Rock replied, “Vaginas?”

Observe below:

#Oscars moment: The moderator duo that we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/9rF349pCwA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Chris Rock was also selected by the Academy for the nomination of a single black actor in the “Best Actress” and “Best Actress” categories – actress Cynthia Erivo for her outstanding role as Harriet Tubman in the film “Harriet”.

“Cynthia Erivo did such a good job hiding black people at Harriet the Academy that she hid all black nominees,” said Rock.

Directors Greta Gerwig, Luly Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Mati Diop and others have been removed from the list in favor of Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Advertisement