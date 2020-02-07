Advertisement

VAIO launched two updated VAIO laptops yesterday, the VAIO SX12 and the VAIO SX14. With the new laptops, VAIO has significantly increased performance thanks to the 10th generation Intel Core processors with 6 cores. By fine-tuning the system’s thermal radiation design, you can see a performance improvement of up to 40% in the Core i7 model when the VAIO TruePerformance feature is enabled.

VAIO SX12: VAIO redefines the maximum performance of a 12-inch model.

About 1.97 lbs

Full-sized keyboard

12.5-inch full HD screen

4 colors red, black, silver and pink

VAIO SX14: A new standard for mobile PCs

Equipped with a 14.0-inch display with the same space requirement as an existing 13.3-inch display PC

About 5 kg

High definition 4K LCD can be selected

4 colors to choose from: red, black, silver and brown

Both laptops are equipped with a “quiet keyboard” that reduces noise and can be operated without impairing concentration. VAIO has also integrated a Windows Hello camera in both laptops to ensure seamless authentication.

Both laptops can now be ordered in the U.S. from $ 1199.

