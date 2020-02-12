Consumers will spend a record amount to celebrate Valentine’s Day as people have expanded their gifts to friends and pets.

Christmas 2019 saw strong sales as consumer confidence, a barometer for the U.S. economy, continued to be positive. Retail sales in 2019 rose 4.1% to $ 730.2 billion in the same period in 2018, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington, DC-based retail organization. Online and other non-store sales increased 14.6% from 2018 to $ 167.8 billion.

According to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, buyers plan to pay an average of $ 196.31, an increase of 21% over 2018. Total spending is estimated at $ 27.4 billion, an increase of 32%.

“Valentine’s Day is a sentimental tradition, but giving can be driven by the economy,” said Matthew Shay, CEO of the NRF, in a written statement.

The NRF said the greater increase in shopping is likely due to consumers buying gifts for employees and pets, not just family and friends.

The majority of people buy their gifts in department stores. 36% shop there, 32% spend money in discount stores and online stores, while specialty stores get 19%, florists 17%, local small businesses 15% and clothing stores, and jewelry stores are tied at 11%, the NRF said.

The recipient of gifts

Consumers said they plan to allocate 52% of Valentine’s expenses to their partner or spouse for an average of $ 101.21, compared to $ 93.24. People spend more money on their employees, doubling from 3% to 7% a decade ago. Pets also get a larger share of gifts as spending doubles from 3% to 6%. The survey found that 27% of people plan to buy gifts for their pets.

“Just when you thought your budget was recovering from vacation expenses, February rolled over and Valentine’s Day hit you in the face,” said Daren Blonski, general manager of Sonoma Wealth Advisors. “There are lots of flowers, dinners, jewelry and romantic getaways on Valentine’s Day. That doesn’t tell the whole story – after all, not all of America is celebrating its most popular day of romance. “

According to a survey by Bankrate, a New York-based financial data provider, seven in ten adults plan to spend something on their partner to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. The average is $ 152.

“As the saying goes about marriage vows,” for good and for bad, “spending on relationships, including dating and going out for Valentine’s Day, is increasing,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “Of course, retailers want consumers to spend as much as possible on their own earnings and profits.”

The Bankrate poll found that millennials (or people aged 24-39) had the most aggressive spending plans and were at the top of the list for purchases at USD 208. In contrast, those who have a longer record of these things, members of the silent generation planned to spend an average of only $ 43.

While many people will buy chocolate flowers and jewelry, another section of the population hopes that the day will pass without much fanfare, said Blonski.

Valentine’s Day is a shot in the arm as shoppers are expected to spend $ 5.8 billion on jewelry alone.

“Valentine’s Day has become more than a day to celebrate romantic love, but for many it has become a day to celebrate those we love, including our children, parents, siblings and pets,” he said. “Retailers expect to spend $ 1.7 billion on pets. And with whoever you celebrate this Valentine’s Day, take the time to show those you love that you love them. “

People who strive for a long-term relationship or are married and on budget despite the fact that it’s Valentine’s Day remain important.

“Expenditures on food, entertainment and gifts have to be seen in relation to overall personal financial goals,” said Hamrick. “From a broader perspective, for those who have a budget and are successful in sticking to it, it is harmless to spit a little for romance reasons. This is as long as it doesn’t happen very often. “

Borrowing to pay for gifts or a romantic getaway is not sustainable in the long run.

“Alarm bells ring for me when I hear someone is spending more than they can actually afford, especially when they are in debt to pay for such expenses,” he said.