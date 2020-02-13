Valentine’s Day is coming (February 14th) and nothing says “I love you” more than a romantic meal for two in a favorite restaurant.

To accomplish this, Newsweek has bundled offers from some of America’s most popular restaurants to help not only get people around the country in the mood, but also save their bank balances.

Valentine’s Day 2020 restaurant deals

Applebee’s: Get a $ 1 vodka and strawberry lemonade on Valentine’s Day and the rest of February.

Burger King: Exchange a photo of an ex for a free whopper in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Boston. Really.

Chick-Fil-A: Visit a participating restaurant and get 30 pieces of Chick-Fil-A-Nuggets, 10 pieces of Chick-n-Minis, or 6 pieces of Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container for a Valentine’s Day. This offer is only valid until February 29, 2020 or while stocks last. Availability varies by location and is not available in the Chick-Fil-A app.

Dunkin Donuts: The chain gives fans an additional reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day by partnering with Grubhub. Customers who order now through February 15, 2020 and spend at least $ 10 will receive a free half-dozen donuts with free shipping.

Only half a dozen orders per check, as long as supplies last and are available at the participating Dunkin locations. Dunkin fans can also get a 10-point box of MUNCHKINS donut hole treats for a special price of $ 2.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: While this offer runs out until Valentine’s Day, the fast food chain has teamed up with Deliveroo to create the KFC-Valentine’s Day combination from the participating restaurants. These combos included a KFC-themed ring – really – with only 30 across the country.

MC Donalds: Focusing more on Palentine Day than Valentine’s Day, the chain works with DoorDash to offer a $ 5 discount off a minimum purchase of $ 15 from February 13-17. Simply enter the promo code LOVEMCD in the DoorDash app for iOS and Android to redeem it.

Olive Garden: Bring the restaurant home from $ 35 and enjoy the perfect evening with the chain’s dinner for two. Choose a starter, a main course, two side dishes and a dessert to make Valentine’s Day special. Customers can also “upgrade” flowers and chocolates by giving a loved one a bouquet of Olive Garden’s legendary breadsticks and a box of peppermint candies after dinner.

Pizza Hut: The fast food chain brings the heart-shaped pizza back to February 16. Customers can give the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift of a large heart-shaped pizza either individually or together with a HERSHEY’S Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Cookie. Available for delivery, execution, or dinner at locations across the country. Product availability, prices, participation, delivery areas and fees as well as the minimum purchase required for delivery may vary.

The heart-shaped Cheddar Bay Biscuit Box is another way to show love on February 14th.

red lobster

Red lobster: Order half a dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.com and choose the custom heart-shaped box as an add-on for an additional $ 1 while supplies last.

Starbucks: Buy one on February 13th and get one for free for every hand-made drink between 2 PM and 7 PM. Local time. Available in size Grande or larger in participating stores in the United States. Download the Starbucks app to participate.

The chain also offers limited-edition Valentine’s Day items with an exclusive Pink Heart Cluster Cup or a ceramic mug with Pink Confetti, which are available in participating stores while supplies last. If that wasn’t enough, customers can also find limited edition Starbucks cards for Valentine’s Day in a nearby store.

Hook & roll: The fast-growing, Cajun-inspired fish chain will be offering a special Valentine’s Day festival at all 22 locations for $ 59.99 on February 14, 2020 Couples can toast with a glass of champagne and enjoy coconut shrimp, Valentine’s Day cooking and a selection of chocolate or Red Velvet Cake for dessert.

Valentine’s Day cooking is just one of the many options available to connoisseurs on Valentine’s Day at Hook & Reel.

Cantina roof: Chef Saul Montiel and the Hell’s Kitchen team offer a three-course meal with a large jug of margarita or sangria for two at a price of $ 75 per person. This treat is a real lesson on how to make love run. These include various aphrodisiacs like BakedBlue Point Oysters with Poblano Rajas Gratin and desserts like Guava Cheesecake with fresh fruit compote. Guests are asked to stay for the after-dinner party with music by DJ Javi and specialty drinks. Reservations must be made in advance.

