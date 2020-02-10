Advertisement

Now that Valentine’s Day is approaching on February 14th, many Apple retailers and accessories manufacturers have opened remarkable discounts on Apple products and accessories this month. To keep track of all sales and offers, we have summarized each retailer’s offer in this article. It ranges from selling useful portable batteries to Bluetooth trackers and much more.

Note: MacRumors is a partner of some of these providers. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.

Unless otherwise noted, most of the sales listed below will last until February 14th.

tile

Tile has some “sweetheart deals” this week that offer a 4-pack Tile Mate or a 4-pack Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker that you can share with your significant other. This sale can save you up to $ 20. Both tracker packages cost $ 49.99.

Twelve south

Twelve South participates in Valentine’s Day sales and offers special bundles that include two free products at a discounted price. Be sure to visit Twelve South’s website to find each bundle and check prices for each of the packages below.

BookBook for iPhone + HiRise Wireless Charging Stand – $ 109.99 from $ 149.99

AirFly Duo + AirSnap – $ 63.99- $ 74.99, after $ 84.99- $ 99.99

TimePorter + PlugBug Duo – $ 79.99 after $ 109.99

PowerPic BOGO Free – $ 79.99 after $ 159.99

Magazine products – 20 percent discount

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill Valentine’s Day Sale offers discounts on a variety of iPhone cases, MacBook cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands and more. The discounts are automatically applied to these products. However, you can add the code “Valentine” to get an additional 15 percent discount during the event.

You can also use the code “BAGS20” for a 20 percent discount on each leather bag.

Official iPhone 11 cases

You can save on Amazon this week on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone cases. Silicone cases cost around $ 30 for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which is a saving of around $ 10.

Similarly, for the latest iPhones, you can save around $ 10 on leather cases. Many of these models cost around $ 40. Not every color option is on offer, and the new Smart Battery Case options are not discounted either. For everything else, we’ve provided links below to help you find the protective case for your iPhone 11 model.



However, if you have an older iPhone model, you have the option to purchase a Smart Battery Case at a special price. Amazon offers this accessory for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS for $ 99.99 (vs. $ 129.00). This is the lowest price ever and currently the best online sale. The iPhone XS Max Smart battery case is available for $ 102.

anchor

Anker offers up to 30 percent discount on multi-color portable chargers with a capacity of 10,000 mAh on its own website. You can get the PowerCore Slim (classic finish) for $ 31.99, from $ 41.99 in Arctic White, Terracotta Rose, Deep Sea Indigo, and Dark Olive.

In addition, the PowerCore III (fabric look) is available for $ 34.99, while Sun Kissed Coral, Venetian Red, and Winter Sage are available for $ 49.99. Anker noted that the sale is limited and will expire on February 14.

There are also a few solid power bank discounts on Amazon this week, which we’ve listed below.



Casetify

Casetify has its usual selection of colorful iPhone cases on Valentine’s week. If you buy two sleeves, you will receive a 20 percent discount on your order and free shipping using the code “WITHLOVE”. This sale only lasts today.

In addition to iPhone cases, Casetify also offers Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, Lightning cables and wireless charging stations in the Valentine’s Day range.

nimbly

For Valentine’s Day, Nimble is selling a few limited, portable 5-day chargers that come with free engravings related to the holiday. You can get this for $ 89.95 from $ 99.95.

Otherwise, Nimble also offers upgrade kits that include portable chargers, cables, car chargers, and wall outlet chargers. The savings are $ 94.95 and up to $ 54.80 compared to the original price.

OWC

OWC still has a solid offering for the HomePod, reducing the white speaker from $ 299.00 to $ 204.99. This is a brand new HomePod in a non-retail packaging with the OWC limited 1 year warranty.

Mophie

Mophie is discounting older models of the Juice Pack Air this week, including for the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS and XS Max. All of these models are priced at $ 59.95 from $ 99.95 -Dollar offered. If you use our exclusive coupon code “MACRUMORS25”, you can save an additional 25 percent on one item.

You can also purchase the 7.5W wireless charger for $ 19.95 (instead of $ 59.95), and the 10W charger for Stream Desk charging stations is for $ 29.95 (instead of $ 69.95). Additional accessories such as screen protectors and power banks can be found on the Mophie sales page.

More Valentine’s Day sales

Adorama – Save on DualShock 4 controllers, Bose speakers, Fitbits and more

Bose – Save on headphones and speakers with free shipping and free returns

Harber London – Buy two items and get 20% off your order

Harman Audio / JBL – Save on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, sound bars and more

Newegg – Save on laptops, gaming mice and more

Visit our full listing of offers to get even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories. ,

