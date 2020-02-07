Advertisement

Veterans celebrate Valentine’s Day early with community cards that are distributed at two Saturday Lake events.

About 1,267 Valentines, including many from schoolchildren, were collected by employees in Brad Schneider’s office in District 10 of Lincolnshire. Most are distributed to veterans at Lake County Honor Flight Valentine’s Day for a pancake breakfast at Forrestal Elementary School at the Great Lakes Naval Base and during a bingo event at the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

Schneider will take part in both events.

Robert Perez, a staff assistant in Schneider’s office, said some of the cards contained longer notes from district residents, while others, like schoolchildren, were shorter. Regardless, the message is as follows: “Thank you for your service.”

All cards that are not distributed on Saturdays will be distributed to vets in the local VFW and American Legion Halls when Valentine’s Day approaches next week.

The 1,267 Valentines exceeded the numbers collected last year, which were just under 1,000. This is the fourth year that Schneider is organizing the program.

“It’s always surprising how many we end up getting,” said Perez. “It’s the best thing we’ve ever got.”

