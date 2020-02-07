Advertisement

If you’re single and don’t want to be, Valentine’s Day can drag you a little. With love hearts in commuters rushing to dinner reservations with flowers in their hands, it’s pretty hard not to think about your own love life. But is Valentine’s Day a good time to use apps? Starting a flirt with a new love on the most romantic day of the year may seem a bit intense. However, according to statistics from some of the largest apps there are, you can achieve more success than usual.

If you think Valentine’s Day is not the time to sweep, you miss a trick because research has shown that the most romantic time of the year is a good time to start a conversation with your loved one. In a statement to Bustle UK, Hinge revealed that 35% more dates are arranged on the night of Valentine’s Day than comparable days. Similarly, Facebook Messenger discovered that users had 20% more conversations on Valentine’s Day compared to the average day in February.

At Tinder, the activity reaches a record high between January 1 and February 13. Last year the total number of matches worldwide increased during that period by an average of 40 million. And Dating.com discovered that online dating activity worldwide increased by more than 18% between February 1 and February 14.

Starting a conversation with your loved one is a pretty nerve-racking aspect of online dating, but it’s not the only thing to think about. Plenty Of Fish discovered that people pay much more attention to their profiles during Valentine’s Day. In fact, 36% of users said they use the time to update their photos and 37% said they answered more messages, while 29% said they would sooner start new conversations in the run-up to the vacation.

Starting a conversation with someone about an app brings a lot of pressure, no matter what day of the year it is, but with engagement numbers like this it’s time to grab the moment.

