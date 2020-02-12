Advertisement

The Greater Vancouver area follows the rest of Canada with an increase in bankruptcies. Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB) data shows that households filed for much more bankruptcies in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall, the Greater Vancouver area shows growth consistent with the province. In the province, however, there is a very rapid increase in the number of households in need.

Bankruptcies vs. insolvencies

First, let’s cover some of the jargon that people outside of the financial sector may not be familiar with. There are two types of bankruptcies in Canada: consumer suggestions and bankruptcy. Consumer proposals are a formal agreement with creditors to repay debts at a fraction of the amount and / or over an extended period of time. Bankruptcy means that borrowers surrender their assets with a few exceptions to the exemption from certain unsecured debt instruments. Both are managed by a licensed bankruptcy administrator (LIT). Both are signs that a person or a company is over-indebted.

Neither is ideal, but one is a little less bad than the other. Consumer suggestions generally refer to smaller quantities and previous interventions. Bankruptcies are often for larger amounts and / or when more emergency aid is needed. With customer suggestions, users can keep more of their assets and less impact creditworthiness. Again, neither is a great situation – but one is a little bit better than the other. Bankruptcies are a better option for the borrower in certain situations. It’s about more. So if you actually want to file for bankruptcy, discuss it with a LIT. For today, that’s pretty much all you need to know to understand these statistics.

Advertisement

The bankruptcies in the Vancouver area increased at the end of the year

The bankruptcies in the Vancouver area made a big leap at the end of last year. In the region, 1,284 bankruptcy applications were filed in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.2% compared to the previous year. Bankruptcies account for 398 of these applications, an increase of 5.6% over the previous year. The consumer suggestions represent the remaining 886 registrations, which corresponds to an increase of 15.5% compared to the previous year. The region is growing much faster than the national average. However, growth is slower than in Greater Toronto.

Bankruptcy filings for the Greater Vancouver area

The number of bankruptcy applications in 2019 for the Greater Vancouver and B.C.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

Greater Vancouver Bankruptcies Up Over 10%

Greater Vancouver has generally grown significantly. In 2019, 5,089 bankruptcy applications were filed, an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous year. Bankruptcies account for 1,643 of these applications, a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous year. Consumer suggestions represent the other 3,446 registrations, an increase of 15.8% over the previous year. In the fourth quarter, growth was above the annual average, which may indicate an acceleration.

Bankruptcy growth in the Vancouver area

The percentage change for bankruptcy filings in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

Canadian bankruptcies are on the rise. Most applications have been made since the Great Recession last year. British Columbia as a whole is experiencing rapid growth. Vancouver is very large, but slightly below the provincial average. Greater Vancouver and the province both grew faster than the national average.

Do you like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.

Advertisement