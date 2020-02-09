Advertisement

Protesters block access to Vancouver Harbor on Saturday. Traffic got confused when areas around the entrances to the port were blocked. in Clark and East Hastings, on Powell Street and Heatley Avenue and on Commissioner Street.

Jason Payne / PNG

Protesters blocked all three entrances to the port of Vancouver on Saturday to support the hereditary chiefs and land defenders of Wet’suweten who were trying to stop a natural gas pipeline project in northwest BC.

Traffic at the northern ends of Heatley, Clark and Commissioner was restless much of the day when more than 150 demonstrators occupied the intersections at the port gates and prevented vehicles from entering. The police rerouted the traffic after each blockade.

The demonstrators wore banners saying “We are the country that defends itself” and “Oppenheimer zu Wet’suwet’en, all casual indigenous country.”

It was the third day of blockades in the port and part of a similar action across Canada, including a ceremonial fire on the front steps of the BC. Legislation in Victoria.

Natalie Knight, one of the organizers of the port blockade, said they had no intention of leaving. She said the port was targeted to put financial pressure on extractive companies and political pressure on the government.

“We are here to express our solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation, whose territory is being attacked by the RCMP, and the provincial and federal government, which disregard Wet’suwet’en’s indigenous sovereignty and inheritance law,” said Knight.

“We will resign when the hereditary chiefs’ demands are met, when the RCMP withdraws completely, when the order is no longer enforced.”

Sgt.Aaron Roed said the Vancouver police had monitored the blockade and would regularly report traffic incidents through their social media channels.

Roed said the police would try to reduce the impact of the protest on traffic, local businesses, and the public. There were no arrests, he said on Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman said the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is monitoring the situation and working with the city and the police.

Marek Lesniewski, owner of ML Auto on the corner of Clark and Hastings, said he supported the right of demonstrators to assemble peacefully, but wished they would allow traffic to access small businesses like his.

Lesniewski said the business had stopped and he wanted the police to get the demonstrators out of the intersections.

“Nobody does business,” he said. “In addition, people cannot commute.”

Herb Varley, another port blockade organizer, said he understood that some people were upset about the protesters, but said the climate catastrophe threat and damage caused by colonialism made it important to “disrupt” port capital ,

“Moral arguments don’t work with the forces that are,” said Varley.

“What they understand is economic gains and losses. We have nothing against the people who work in the port. This is not about them. This is not about us. This is about wet’suwet’en. These are economic bottlenecks. Enormous quantities of goods pass through the port every day. “

In the meantime, Mounties have attempted to evacuate demonstrators from the restricted area near Smithers, B.C.

Four people were arrested by RCMP on Friday when demonstrators continued to have access to the site and organized blockades.

The B.C. The Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink an expanded ruling on December 31, and Wet’suweten’s hereditary bosses responded by issuing the company with a clearance notice in early January, arguing that the company was violating Wet’suweten’s traditional laws ,

According to Mounties, the blockades have disrupted the transfer of arrested people to a nearby police station and the exit of vehicles working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Due to vehicle damage, RCMP said the access control point would be temporarily moved to the 4 km mark on the Morice West Forest Service Road to ensure safety for travelers and to limit the measures taken by those who would place such objects … “

Leaders, industry and media continue to have access to the 27 km mark of the road.

Enforcement began earlier this week after the provincial government and First Nation’s hereditary chiefs failed to reach talks to de-escalate the dispute.

David Pfeiffer, President of Coastal GasLink, said the company has support from all 20 elected indigenous governments along the pipeline path and will advance its blueprint.

Demonstrators in cities across the country have spoken out against the pipeline, including in Ontario, where demonstrators have stopped rail traffic east of Toronto.

With files from The Canadian Press

