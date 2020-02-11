Advertisement

Retired Major Gino Simeoni, B.C. Branch President of the Last Post Fund at Mountain View Cemetery on Fraser Street in Vancouver.

When retired Major Gino Simeoni visited the well-kept military cemetery in Agira, Sicily last year, he noticed a thought when he put a small Canadian flag on the grave of the youngest of the 490 Canadian soldiers buried there 17.

“It hit me hard,” said Simeoni this week. I thought: what a waste. What an absolute waste. “

Simeoni had similar considerations when walking between the graves of more than 12,000 veterans buried in the Mountain View cemetery in Vancouver, one of Canada’s largest military burials.

Military records show that dozens of Canadian soldiers who died during the First and Second World Wars and were buried in Mountain View were only 18 or 19 years old.

“Some of them are younger than that, they just lied about their age so they could get in touch,” said Simeoni. “You look at someone and then ask yourself: I wonder what his life would have been like?”

The city of Vancouver is currently planning a four-year, $ 2.7 million project to restore nearly 7,400 military graves to the Fields of Honor at Mountain View Cemetery, the only urban cemetery. It spans 40 hectares in East Vancouver.

City officials are seeking approval from the council for an agreement with Veterans Affairs Canada on a four-year project to restore 7,373 military markings and build new foundations. The project’s $ 2.7 million budget would be funded by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Trying to restore the graves is an important undertaking for the simple reason that “we mustn’t forget,” said Simeoni, the B.C. Branch President of the Last Post Fund, a national non-profit organization that helps Canadian veterans with funerals and burials. Last Post Fund is not directly involved in Mountain View restoration work, but the organization has worked in recent years to put more than 800 markings on previously unmarked veteran graves in the Vancouver Cemetery.

The city report on next week’s agenda describes the background of the new project. Around 10,000 of the Mountain View veteran graves were previously marked with oblique military markings on granite foundations, the report said. In the 1980s, thousands of upright monuments were relocated to Mountain View at ground level, this week’s report said, “to reduce long-term maintenance costs.” At that time, Veterans Affairs Canada approved similar work on the military graves there to remove the granite foundations and set the markings flush with the ground.

The city and Veterans Affairs restored almost 2,000 of these military markers between 2006 and 2011. Now they are trying to put the rest of the monuments back in their original upright position.

Both the city of Vancouver and Veterans Affairs said that no one would be available for an interview until the deal has been signed.

However, the city sent an email saying, “The work will improve the aesthetics of two large areas in the cemetery and will show the commitment of City and Veteran Affairs Canada, the veterans who are being laid to rest in the fields of honor to commemorate with respect. “

Mountain View’s fields of honor are “an important part of the city,” said a local military historian, Cameron Cathcart, “but not many people know about it.”

“It is important that Vancouver citizens know that this place exists and that it is worth visiting to learn more about our history,” said Cathcart, president of the Royal United Services Institute in Vancouver, which is the Vimy Day Commemoration in Mountain visits every April.

“All of the fellows buried there are part of our Canadian and British-Colombian history.”

