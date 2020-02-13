Thursday is expected to start with rain, but will become clear with a slight chance of rain on a mostly cloudy afternoon.

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

VANCOUVER, BC: Thursday February 13th. Today’s weather is expected to start with rain and then clear up for a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of rain and a high of 7 ° C, Environment and Climate Change Canada. It looks a bit cool overnight, with a low of 2 ° C, and then Friday’s forecast calls for a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 8 ° C. For the long weekend, mixed weather with showers on Saturday awaits you and some sunshine and clouds on Sunday with highs of 7 ° C on both days. The family day holiday on Monday should also be a mixture of sun and clouds with a maximum of 6 ° C. Then it looks as if the partly sunny weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures of 8 ° C and 9 ° C. respectively.

Weather: Vancouver, BC

<noscript><iframe name="wpcom-iframe-0a6172033e9cb7894108327a4b94e8a1-5e455b3187119" id="wpcom-iframe-0a6172033e9cb7894108327a4b94e8a1-5e455b3187119" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="300" height="191" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></noscript>

Today: The rain ends this morning and is then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 7 C. UV index 1 or low.

This evening: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the early evening. Cloudy around midnight. Low plus 2 ° C.

Morning: A mixture of sun and cloud. It will be cloudy in the late afternoon. High 8 C. UV index 2 or low.

Source: Canada Environment and Climate Change

Transport: Lower mainland

Zoom in and out to find important events or take a look at a traffic camera.