Wednesday in Metro Vancouver is mostly cloudy, in the morning light rain falls.
NICK PROCAYLO / PNG
VANCOUVER, BC.: Wednesday February 12. Today’s weather looks mostly cloudy, with the possibility of drizzle or showers in the morning at 8 ° C. The rain starts again overnight at 4 ° C. On Thursday you can expect an afternoon rain and then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and 6 ° C. Friday also looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a high of 8 C and a night low of 5 C, with rain. With a view to the long weekend of the family day, the weather looks mixed. In the forecast there is rain on Saturday with a maximum of 7 ° C and on Sunday it looks pleasant with a mixture of sun and clouds and a maximum of 7 ° C. On holiday Monday it is mostly cloudy and 8 ° C ,
Weather: Vancouver, BC
Today: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers this morning. Clouds of fog dissolve this morning. High 8 C. UV index 1 or low.
This evening: Cloudy. Rain starts overnight. Low plus 4 C.
Morning: The rain ended in the afternoon and was then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Temperature stable near 6 ° C
Source: Canada Environment and Climate Change
Transport: Lower mainland
Zoom in and out to find important events or take a look at a traffic camera.