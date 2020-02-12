Advertisement

Wednesday in Metro Vancouver is mostly cloudy, in the morning light rain falls.

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

VANCOUVER, BC.: Wednesday February 12. Today’s weather looks mostly cloudy, with the possibility of drizzle or showers in the morning at 8 ° C. The rain starts again overnight at 4 ° C. On Thursday you can expect an afternoon rain and then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and 6 ° C. Friday also looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a high of 8 C and a night low of 5 C, with rain. With a view to the long weekend of the family day, the weather looks mixed. In the forecast there is rain on Saturday with a maximum of 7 ° C and on Sunday it looks pleasant with a mixture of sun and clouds and a maximum of 7 ° C. On holiday Monday it is mostly cloudy and 8 ° C ,

Advertisement

Weather: Vancouver, BC

<noscript><iframe name="wpcom-iframe-a22e1bb61536b2be35499ff8a848f0ba-5e4411871b281" id="wpcom-iframe-a22e1bb61536b2be35499ff8a848f0ba-5e4411871b281" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="300" height="191" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></noscript>

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers this morning. Clouds of fog dissolve this morning. High 8 C. UV index 1 or low.

This evening: Cloudy. Rain starts overnight. Low plus 4 C.

Morning: The rain ended in the afternoon and was then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Temperature stable near 6 ° C

Source: Canada Environment and Climate Change

Transport: Lower mainland

Zoom in and out to find important events or take a look at a traffic camera.

<noscript><iframe name="wpcom-iframe-6fcd9a5e740220686f041f9fd5f84094-5e4411871b371" id="wpcom-iframe-6fcd9a5e740220686f041f9fd5f84094-5e4411871b371" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="650" height="480" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></noscript>

Advertisement