It’s going to be a humid day on Thursday in Metro Vancouver.

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

VANCOUVER, BC.: Thursday February 6th. Today’s weather is expected to start cloudy, and then the rain will start in the morning and continue throughout the day, with a maximum of 6 ° C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Overnight it looks like more rain, but that should end when wafts of fog develop with a low of 3 ° C. Friday is likely to be another wet day with rainy periods and wind and a high of 7 ° C. Friday night looks cool with a low of 2 ° C. Then the weekend on Saturday begins mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 7 ° C and a low of only 1 ° C overnight. Then there can be sunshine on Sunday as follows. The forecast is for a mixture of sun and clouds with a maximum of 6 ° C and a low of 2 ° C overnight. There is a chance that showers will occur on Monday and Tuesday. The maximums of 7 ° C on both days and on Wednesday look like a mixture of sun and cloud and 6 C.

Weather: Vancouver, BC

Today: Cloudy, it starts to rain this morning. Clouds of fog dissolve this morning. Quantity 10 to 15 mm. High 6 C.

This evening: The rain then ends mostly cloudy this evening. Around midnight, nebulae develop. Low plus 3 C.

Morning: Cloudy. Rainy periods beginning in the morning. Clouds of fog dissolve in the morning. 10 mm. Afternoon windy on the water. High 7 C.

Transport: Lower mainland

