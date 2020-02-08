Advertisement

Environment and climate change Canada predicts sunshine on Saturday and Sunday in Vancouver’s Metro.

VANCOUVER, BC: Saturday February 8th. It looks like Metro Vancouver will see a lot of sunshine this weekend, a welcome relief for many after seemingly endless rainy days. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Saturday is mostly sunny with a high of 8 ° C. Make sure that the temperature drops to -1 ° C overnight when the sky is clear and Sunday is also sunny with 6 ° C. The sunny weather continues until Monday at 5 ° C. Then it looks like a mixture of sun and clouds for Tuesday, with a high of 6 ° C, and the showers return on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday and Thursday there are showers with maximum values ​​of 7 ° C on both days.

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind northwest 30 km / h except 60 near the water this morning. High 8 C. UV index 2 or low.

This evening: Clear. Low – 1 C.

Morning: Sunny. High 6 ° C UV index 2 or low.

Source: Canada Environment and Climate Change

