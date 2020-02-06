Advertisement

Vanderbilt shocked the university basketball world when the “Dores” 18 LSU beat Tigers with a score of 99-90 for their first victory at the conference since March 3, 2018.

With the news from Vanderbilt’s athletic director, Malcolm Turner, who submitted his resignation on Monday, Vandy fans everywhere secretly shared a deep disappointment. It is a feeling that Commodore fans have become all too familiar with in recent years.

Ironically, it was one of the most disappointing programs in college basketball that would distract the suffering fan base, if only for one night.

And it was quite the distraction they gave. The atmosphere in Memorial Gym after the

Memorable victory was slightly more akin to a SEC Championship or NCAA tournament berth.

This was not a situation where a smashed team in Nashville staggered as a much needed boost for confidence in a desperate program. No. This LSU team had won 10 games in a row and began to feel like a team that could make a deep run in March.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, took part in the game after losing nine games in a row. They had not won a SEC game in their previous 26 attempts, a record record. For some it was hard to see how these two teams belonged together on the same floor.

Vanderbilt did not receive that memo.

Message received

After Saturday’s close loss to Florida, Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse was critical of his team’s efforts to start the game. His message was clearly received by the team because Vanderbilt was either tied or in charge of the last 16 minutes of the opening half and was able to take a 52-47 lead before halftime.

Junior guard Max Evans was the catalyst for the Commodores when he exploded for a career-high 25 points, beating 5-of-7 out of three in the first 20 minutes.

“Coach Stackhouse has never given us up,” says Evans. “In practice, we go fast every day. It has to translate somewhere in the game. It has translated tonight and I am just proud of everyone. “

Saben Lee failed in 16 own points, which was only a foreshadowing of the record night he would have.

Exactly where they left off

Vanderbilt did not come from the half and admired their beautiful work in the first half that was shown on the video board above. Instead, the Commodores dug their feet in and kept pushing.

Evans opened the second half by shooting two large shots from behind the arch to sustain the crowd. But it was Lee who raised Memorial Gym. The junior broke loose on the baseline with a backdoor cut before throwing a posterizing dunk on LSU’s Skylar Mays.

A moment will certainly relive Mays in his nightmares.

They never said it would be easy

LSU would not go still. The Tigers would regain the lead, partly due to a 7-0 score point with 5:53 on the clock. It was their first lead since the score was 8-7. The last two seasons it felt like every close game in which the “Dores would give everything they had, but the gas ran out late.

This time it was different.

Vanderbilt fought with an 11-4 run on Lee’s back to set them up 93-87 with 1:37 left. The Commodores had to find a big shot.

Stackhouse would look no further than his first recruit, Scottie Pippen Jr. who delivered the dagger with a three to give Vandy a 96-87 advantage with a minute to play, leaving Memorial Gym in complete chaos. Vanderbilt would close the game in a 19-7 run to win with a margin of 99-90.

“This was a great night for us. Much has happened in the last 48 hours, but nothing more important than what has happened in the last two years, “a soaked Jerry Stackhouse said after what was one of the biggest dressing room celebrations Memorial Gym has seen for a while.

“These guys did their best and they deserved what just happened to them – a big win over a great team.”

Lee (33) and Evans (31), both ended with career heights in scoring. Evans connected on a career high 7-of-12 from the three-point line. Pippen Jr. collected 13 points in the evening, of which nine in the last 5:17 of the match. Jordan Wright, a Baton Rouge resident, finished with 11 points, but his impact was felt all night on the defensive end, where he also swept two steals.

Next one

Although it may feel like a mini championship, the Vanderbilt season continues to march. Then Vandy travels to Starkville, Mississippi, where the Mississippi State Bulldogs want to hit the Commodores back, or also.

Something to keep in mind – Since February 14, 2018, Vanderbilt has not won two consecutive SEC seasonal games in a row.

Stackhouse recognizes the struggles that Vanderbilt fans have been through, but he sees a light at the end of the tunnel: “We know that Commodore nation is behind us, we have obviously had some difficult pieces, but as I have seen before said, better days are coming. “

