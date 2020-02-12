Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried at Westwood Village Pierce Brothers Memorial Park Cemetery in Westwood Village, Los Angeles

Their funerals were held 12 days after their premature death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

A public commemoration is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna Marie-Onore, 13, were laid to rest on February 7 at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in the Westwood Village area in Los Angeles. A private funeral service for the Bryants was previously held at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar during a ceremony attended by family and close friends. No photos allowed.

The Bryants and seven other people were all killed in a helicopter crash last January 26 in Calabasas, California. The Sikorsky S-76 chartered executive helicopter crashed on a Sunday morning with fog against a hill of Calabasas in foggy weather. The crash also killed Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan (the pilot).

The probable cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on February 8 ruled out engine failure as a potential cause of the helicopter crash. This left open the possibility of a pilot error as the likely cause.

Kobe is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other children: Natalia Diamante, 17, Bianka Bella, 3, and Capri Kobe, 7 months.

“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to regret their loss,” said a source quoted by ET. “The ceremony was extremely difficult for everyone because it is still difficult to understand that they lost two beautiful souls.”

A public memorial to Kobe and Gianna will be held on February 24 at 10:00 am at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe played professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year career in the National Basketball Association. The number “24” is special because it is Kobe’s jersey number, while February (second month of the year) is a nod to Gianna’s jersey number “2.”

Last January 30 or four days after the helicopter crash, Mayor Eric Garcetti from Los Angeles confirmed that a memorial was planned in honor of all nine victims of the crash.

“There will definitely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but also to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there,” Garcetti said at the time.

Bryant was a practicing Catholic. He and his family regularly attended Mass on Sunday in the Catholic Church Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach. Kobe and Gianna received the Eucharist together only a few hours before they were both killed in the helicopter crash.

Rook rises from the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, killing NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. The NTSB says there are no indications that engine failure was a factor. Photo: AFP / Mark RALSTON

