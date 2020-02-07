Advertisement

Exclusive details

The Kobe and Gigi Bryant A public memorial has been scheduled at the Staples Center on Monday, February 24th. The organizers expect a MASSIVE participation Vanessa Bryant just announced it.

The date (2/24) is significant – # 24 was Kobe’s jersey number and # 2 was the number his daughter Gigi wore. It is noteworthy that Vanessa’s IG Post, which announces the event, has 24 butterflies.

We were told that the event would take place in the morning – because the Clippers would play against the Memphis Grizzlies later in the evening. According to our sources, the clippers had to sign out because they technically rented staples for the whole day.

We told the owner Steve Ballmerand head coach Doc Rivers I am happy because there is such solidarity and love for Kobe and his family. In addition, the meaning of the date 2/24 was not lost.

The other problem will be mass control at Staples. When Michael Jackson and Nipsey HussleThe memorials were held there … all the surrounding streets were closed to anyone who didn’t have a ticket. You just couldn’t get close to the arena. They have not yet announced how it will work for the Kobe and Gianna memorial.

The organizers had been discussing a venue for days Back and forth between Staples and The Coliseum over concerns about quantity.

Only about 20,000 people live in Staples, where Kobe has spent most of his 20-year NBA career. The Colosseum in Downtown LA holds closer to 80,000.

As for the event itself, we were told that several high profile people will do it Talk about Bryant – But the organizers have not yet finalized the official list.

Kobe and Gigi deceased in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26, along with 7 others.

The Lakers stopped massive tribute for all victims before and during the Lakers game on January 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Not only was the arena filled with fans – everyone was wearing Kobe shirts – but hundreds of people outside also tackled the area Remember the Lakers legend,

