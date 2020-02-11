Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant made a rare remark about the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and said that she was still trying to process the scale of the tragedy that befell her family.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed on January 26 in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Vanessa Bryant expressed both sadness and anger at the loss of her teenage husband and daughter.

Advertisement

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared,” she wrote to me on social media.

“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have the opportunity ?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live with.”

The Instagram post included a video from a Slam Magazine post about the five-time NBA champion’s engagement with Gianna’s basketball team. Kobe Bryant coached the team several times and had repeatedly said in interviews that his 13-year-old daughter was a far better player than he was her age.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri – and his wife said she understands that she has to be strong to deal with grief.

“I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters,” she said. “I’m not crazy with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Vanessa Bryant said she hoped her words would be helpful to anyone currently struggling with loss and grief.

“I know what I think is normal,” she wrote. “It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if there was anyone out there who had suffered such a loss. I wish he was here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy.” Please keep praying for everyone. ”

Last week Vanessa Bryant announced that a “Celebration of Life” would be held on February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor her late husband and Gianna.

Honors for Kobe Bryant have flowed in since his death and on Sunday former NFL recipient Matthew Cherry dedicated his Oscar to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cherry’s Hair Love won the Oscar for Best Animated Short, in the same category in which Kobe Bryant’s film Dear Basketball triumphed two years ago.

“May we all have a second act in life that’s as great as his,” said Cherry after receiving the award.

Kobe Bryant will be honored at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois, this coming weekend. A number of initiatives are planned.

Vanessa Laine Bryant (L) and Kobe Bryant attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 hosted by Radhika Jones on February 24, 2019 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Mike Coppola / VF19 / Getty

Advertisement