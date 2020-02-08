Advertisement

Kobe BryantThe youngest daughter is already learning to stand on her own two feet – and her mother, Vanessa, is right there and captures every delightful moment in front of the camera.

7 months old Capri Kobe is the star of Vanessa’s youngest IG position, who impressively tries to get up off the floor with the help of her aunt – Kobe’s sister. Sharia Washington, It’s so darn cute, honest … the joy that both Vanessa and Capri share is an unforgettable sight.

VB has the video titled “My Koko Bean. It looks exactly like my Gigi. Aunt Ri-Ri. # 7months.” You hear Vanessa cheering on the child as it gets up twice from a sitting position. The baby loves the encouragement, giggles, and desire to try again.

As tragic as the loss from Kobe and Gigi must be in the Bryant family now, it’s great to see Vanessa in a good mood. It has been pretty open on social media so far and has recorded Gigi’s Jersey retirement as well as capturing the Laker’s tribute at the Staples Center.

As we reported … Announced Vanessa The Kobe and Gigi memorial will go down on February 24 in the house that her husband helped build during his NBA career. It’s almost guaranteed to be a sold-out event – Staples can accommodate 20,000 … and you can rely on a full house.

