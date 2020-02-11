Advertisement

On February 10, 2020, Vanessa Bryant posted a long Instagram update about how she deals with it, along with video footage from Gianna and Kobe. “I don’t like to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “I can’t process them both at the same time. It’s like trying to process Kobe when it’s gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me.”

Vanessa acknowledged the range of emotions she feels, including anger: “It feels wrong. Why could I wake up another day when my baby girl can’t get that opportunity?! I’m so angry. She had so much life to live Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I am not with Kobe and Gigi but grateful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. ”

As Vanessa noted, there is no wrong way to mourn. “I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over ”

Vanessa also extended prayers to all victims of the helicopter crash, including pilot Ara Zobayan; Sarah and Payton Chester; and John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli.

