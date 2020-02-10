Advertisement

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared.”

Vanessa Bryant I was just talking about how she copes with the tragic losses of her husband and 13-year-old daughter … and it’s emotional.

“I can’t process both at the same time,” said Vanessa. “It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from leaving, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me.”

“It feels wrong,” she added. “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have the opportunity?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live with.”

Vanessa says one of the things that keeps her going during this insanely difficult time is the example she needs for her three daughters.

“Crazy that I am not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” said Vanessa. “I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if there was anyone who has experienced such a loss.”

“God, I wish you were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone.”

As we reported earlier Kobe and Gianna Bryant – along with seven others – deceased in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

A memorial service for the NBA legend and his daughter takes place on February 24 at the Staples Center.

