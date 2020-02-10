Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens has shared new “thirsty Thursdays” photos

The actress stood in the rain for the throwback shoot

She is currently working on a new musical

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a new sexy photo of her online. The actress and singer posed for the camera while standing in the rain, and she shared details about what it was like to do that shoot.

Hudgens shared a photo of her in skimpy dress and standing in the rain on her Instagram page. She revealed that she had to stand in the icy cold for the throwback photo.

According to Hudgens, it was worth coming down from the roof under the drip. Although it was a challenging shoot, the sexy photo made it all worthwhile for her.

Another sexy photo that Hudgens shared on her Instagram page shows her lying on her bed in black lingerie. The photo seems to be from the same photo shoot as the rain snap.

The last “thirsty Thursday” photo that Hudgens shared on Instagram shows her sitting in a chair with a wet hair look while it rained in the background. In the post, the actress said that after the sexy pictures she will share some ‘healthy things’. She asked her fans if they would rather have a few High School Musical throwback snaps.

Hudgens played the role of Gabriella Montez in the films of the “High School Musical”. The first franchise film was released in 2006, and the actress took over her role in the follow-up films of 2007 and 2008.

After working on ‘Bad Boys for Life’, Hudgens is currently working on another musical. She will play the role of Karessa in the new adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tock … Boom!”

Hudgens shared a video of her songs from the 90s classics with co-star Joshua Henry, while they were preparing to film the new musical, ET Online reported. The songs they sang were “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys and “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

Vanessa Hudgens in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

