Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t seem too sad about her recent relationship with fellow actor Austin Butler, given her latest Instagram posts.

When the news about the disintegration of Butler and Hudgen broke out three weeks ago, fans were destroyed. Their nearly nine-year relationship was something of a monumental event for a Hollywood romance.

Neither Hudgens nor Butler publicly commented on their disintegration, but a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that their busy schedules made it difficult for them to ever spend time together.

“They had to spend too much time separately in recent months, that’s what it did,” the source said.

It seems that Hudgens has her own way of dealing with the breakup. In recent weeks, she has published throwback Instagram photos of herself with the hashtag: “#thirstythursday,” says People.

The messages started on January 30 with a black-and-white image of Hudgens peering over the edge of a pool, which she wrote: “Oh … it’s Thursday … everyone knows what the means ?????” followed briefly at the second post of her in the same pool, but then standing.

At that time, she said in her Instagram caption that she “isn’t sure how long this will take,” referring to the lack of “thirsty” photos that the actress has under her belt.

However, she seems to have more than a few in store and will be publishing again this Thursday with three consecutive photos from her photo shoot in the Details Magazine 2017.

The last image, with Hudgens sitting in a chair, waving in the camera, was endorsed: “To conclude our #thirsty Thursday, here is the last photo I had of that shoot. I feel it is time for some healthy things after today. Musical throwbacks in high school tomorrow? Lol. “

And as she promised, she delivered. On Friday, a smiling 16-year-old Vanessa Hudgens was on her Instagram on the set of the first “High School Musical”.

