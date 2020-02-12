Posted on 12 February 2020

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is like the last sob of the prize season, a final explosion of glamor and attention before Hollywood retreats to its hiding places and eats carbohydrates. Let’s judge it. Powerful.

Billie Eilish in Gucci

She makes all these fashion houses a bit foolish, because they all make exactly the same item of clothing for her.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

This vision of understated elegance seems to be in perfect order.

Ciara in Ralph & Russo

Girl, you don’t need permission from us and do whatever you want in all respects, but this all looks so incredibly uncomfortable. Buy a kaftan and some slippers and have a little fun.

Cynthia Erivo in Atelier Versace

It is almost a repeat of her Oscars dress, with striking colors added. She can take it out, but it’s MANY.

Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton

Quite fond of this for her. It even works with the straight hair.

Freida Pinto in Laia, Galia

Beautifully luxurious 40’s screen goddess authenticity. That’s how you do that.

Gabrielle Union in Giambattista Valli Couture

Another dress that makes the wearer look uncomfortable from a distance. It is a bit of a bath mat to start up.

Gal Gadot in Givenchy

A HUGE improvement over her Oscar ceremony look. This is simple, but classic – and it looks great on her.

Greta Gerwig in Dior

Terrible. The widely placed belts and the Swiss pointed skirt are terrible.

Hailee Steinfeld in Prada

This is not at all like Prada. We usually don’t like the style of a neat or pure dress over another dress, but this almost works. We wish both dresses were the same length.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Atelier Versace

Certainly. Okay.

Idina Menzel in Pamella Roland

It’s fine, making it fit with many of her formal choices for red carpet. She could do better, but we assume that things like this are in the middle of the road that she prefers.

Kate Hudson in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Great textile, even if it doesn’t fit her completely. It seems stupid to complain about a Westwood neckline, but this one is only so-so for her.

Kerry Washington in the Zuhair Murad Couture

It’s fantastic, but it’s really more costume than fashion, in our eyes.

Laura Dern in 1017 Alyx 9sm (Blazer) and Armani Privé (dress)

That’s a great variation on the theme of her earlier dress, although that double keyhole or racer front or whatever you want to call it isn’t great.

Lena Waithe in Richfresh

I love the jacket. The lower half is too casual for the rest, but this party has a fairly broad dress code.

Lucy Boynton in Miu Miu

Candyfloss.

Mindy Kaling in Reem Acra

Gets work, great colors, not-so-great shape.

Olivia Wilde in Fendi Couture

She can do the witch-like things better than almost anyone. This is damn near Endora drag.

Rachel Brosnahan in Dolce & Gabbana

We would love it much more if the skirt were lined – and if it wasn’t Dolce & Gabbana.

Reese Witherspoon in Dolce & Gabbana

Nice, but also D&G.

Regina King in Prada

Magnificent. She always does well with a bit of hardness in her style.

Salma Hayek in Gucci

It is a beautiful color, but we do not like the shape and the shoes do not match at all.

Sandra Oh in Cong Tri

Feels like a variation on her earlier dress. She clearly felt dizzy that night.

Sarah Paulson (in Andrew GN) and Holland Taylor (in Dolce & Gabbana)

Sarah looks like a glamorous but strict governor and the Netherlands looks like she has a cosmetics company and it looks like we have the feeling that these couples are cosplay.

(Photo credit: Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, Thompson / AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com, Ian West / PA Images / INSTARimages.com)

