Advertisement

VICTORIA – The B.C. The New Democrats may not have been happy that the pipeline protest arrived in time for the legislature to divert attention from the accession to the throne on Tuesday.

Still, there was an element of justice in the NDP that the controversy faced as they prepared to set their legislative agenda for 2020.

The Wet’suwet’en heads of state’s arguments against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline are similar to the arguments that the New Democrats themselves put forward before they came to power.

Advertisement

The Wet’suwet’en heads of conquerors – and their allies in protesting the legislature – say they are not elected chiefs and gang councilors, but the rightful keepers of the traditional areas of their people.

The new Democrat Doug Donaldson, who spoke for the opposition at the time, said almost the same thing in 2015.

“In the Wet’suwet’en governance system, the rightful natives are the hereditary chiefs,” he told the legislature. “This is different from the Band Council System created by the Indian Act. Gang councils in Wet’suwet’en exercise federal leadership in reserve countries created by the Canadian government. “

Donaldson spoke during the debate on Pacific Northwest LNG, a multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas project proposed for a location near Prince Rupert.

He went on to explain why it was important to distinguish between heads of conquerors and elected councilors.

The natural gas pipeline for the project crossed both the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan areas.

However, the chosen route did not lead through the reserve country monitored by the band councils. In the case of the Gitxsan “it crosses the territory of the hereditary house group, which is subject to the indigenous title”.

Donaldson knew what he was talking about. Part of the area in question belongs to his constituency, Stikine, and because of his relationship with Gitxsan, he was adopted by one of their houses and awarded an honorary name.

As for wet’suwet’s, “no hereditary chiefs said yes to pipelines in their area. In fact, they said no to LNG-related gas pipelines in their traditional areas. “

Donaldson spoke on the Pacific Northwest LNG project and the LNG Canada project proposed for Kitimat.

Since then, some Wet’suwet’en guides, both elected and hereditary, have supported the Kitimat project and construction is underway.

But several hereditary bosses of Wet’suwet’en who are against the project have set up a camp on the way of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to supply the Kitimat terminal with natural gas.

When Donaldson highlighted the difference between hereditary bosses and elected band councilors in 2015, he complained that the then liberal government “had difficulty understanding or recognizing the distinction.”

But his own party seems to have similar difficulties now that it is in government.

While speaking out against Pacific Northwest LNG (which passed away shortly after taking office), the New Democrats approved the Kitimat project and approved $ 6 billion in tax and regulatory relief to ensure that it was implemented ,

Every time Prime Minister John Horgan is asked about the standoff, he stresses that the project is supported by the elected leadership of all 20 First Nations along the route.

Ironically, Namoks (John Ridsdale), one of the hereditary chiefs who sided with the New Democrats, as an opponent of LNG in the Pacific Northwest, is now the leader in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Horgan recently said he doesn’t believe the hereditary chiefs have the power to block the project.

Even so, his government remains committed to “dialogue” with the hereditary leadership, although he refuses to meet with them while they go against court orders.

Despite the efforts of the NDP, the stalemate continues. The RCMP is now busy enforcing the latest ruling against further pipeline blockage.

As for Donaldson, he is now Secretary of State for Forests, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development, which affects some of the pipeline land use problems.

He also tried to stay on a good footing with the hereditary chiefs. Shortly before the police started enforcing the injunction last year, Donaldson visited the camp.

When asked about the reasons for his visit, he replied, “Today’s purpose is to support and recognize that the hereditary chiefs are responsible for the administration of the country.”

He pretended to be “aware of the need to comply with Canada’s laws and to comply with court orders”, adding that he believed that “two legal systems”, an indigenous and a Canadian, “collided”.

The comment that his NDP colleague Jennifer Rice made at about the same time was more in a nutshell.

“It is important to know that indigenous peoples have indigenous laws that go back thousands of years,” she wrote on social media. “The chosen gang council system is a colonial construct with the historical intent to destroy Canada’s first peoples.”

Donaldson and Rice, one as minister, the other as parliamentary secretary, are the only two elected New Democrats from the region.

I have not noticed that they reject the comments reported here – comments that are consistent with what the Redeemer said about their jurisdiction and laws.

While the chiefs and their allies have their own reasons to oppose the pipeline, they may also feel that the intransigence’s words spoken by the New Democrats have strengthened them.

[email protected]

Advertisement