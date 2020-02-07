Advertisement

VICTORIA – David Eby was in charge of ICBC in his first month as cabinet minister when he explained why he did not support motor vehicle insurance through no fault of his own in order to contain the costs of lawyers and litigation.

According to the new attorney general and cabinet minister, the increase in legal costs for ICBC was a problem that the company had created itself by aggressively dealing with applicants.

“The company has failed at the forefront of responding to really important demands, so lawyers are hiring more and more,” said Eby Rob Shaw of The Vancouver Sun in an interview in August 2017.

Advertisement

“So if you report to ICBC and claim that the problem is lawyers, you’re shortening the opportunities people have to get the rehabilitation and support they need. That’s why no-fault is really off the table for me. “

Nothing for him that would deprive the victims of the right to appeal to the court. Instead, they would be compensated on a fixed budget – so much for this injury, so much for this.

There was no mistake on the table in Eby’s first 18 months as he tried other means to control costs as ICBC lost billions.

Some efforts have been successful, others less. Neither was enough to shift the cost curve towards the NDP promise of affordability.

Then the lawyers won a victory in BC. Supreme Court over Eby’s attempt to curb the use of medical and other experts in accidents.

The judgment was so comprehensive that Eby decided that an appeal would be hopeless. But instead of thinking half the battle, he threw himself back before the Trial Lawyers Association for trying to thwart some of his other reforms.

“After these reforms,” ​​he told reporters, “you have to be careful about what you want, because there won’t be many options for the government after that.”

He then named “flawless systems” as an option to reduce legal costs. Was no-fault really back in the game? Eby was asked as a follow-up. He just smiled and left the crowd.

The date was October 31, Halloween. Eby’s attempt to scare the lawyers was his first public signal that the New Democrats were on their way to where they landed on Thursday, with a commitment to take out auto insurance without their fault.

The flip-flop – and it is – is all the more surprising since the New Democrats tried to take this path the last time they were in power.

However, they were forced to withdraw in the face of a well-organized campaign funded by lawyers and led by lawyers for the disabled.

This time will be different, the New Democrats claim. Advocates for the disabled are on the side because the payouts will be more generous and more sustainable. Lawyers will fight back, but the government is better prepared for the campaign.

The government also hopes that the public will show more compassion and acknowledge that the NDP has addressed this issue from the B.C. inherited. Liberal.

When Eby announced the move, he was even working on a variation of his now familiar metaphor of the dumpster fire.

He now has the smoldering dumpster “in front of a burned-out building that has not been renovated in 50 years”. Find him in the next election to further expand the image and include one of British Columbia’s buildings. Liberals passed out drunk in the alley while the fire blazed.

The upcoming elections are one of the keys to the NDP’s plan to raise public sympathy. Eby believes that any litigation savings in 2021 will result in a 20 percent reduction in tax rates.

Believe it when you receive your renewal declaration. I expect results to vary, especially if you and your family were hit by a sharp surge last September.

And all of this is dependent on ICBC – and especially that ICBC is changing its stance on the company, which (as Eby admitted two years ago) kept bringing applicants to court.

“ICBC is not blameless in this situation,” agreed Eby Thursday.

“We have to make sure that people are treated fairly,” said Prime Minister John Horgan.

But it goes beyond teaching the giant with bones to treat his customers like customers.

From day one, ICBC’s baby was flawless. Hence the idea when the last NDP government fell for it.

And what could be nicer than removing the lawyers from the picture and paying the applicants on a take-it-or-leave basis?

However, the plan announced on Thursday is complicated, ambitious, and dependent on countless results. If the arguments for it were as overwhelming as Eby found out, ask yourself why he didn’t do it earlier.

Now ICBC really has to deliver. And the troubled company has not been doing well lately, as even the New Democrats have admitted.

John Horgan: “People don’t trust the company.”

David Eby: “I don’t think it’s a secret that many British Colombians simply don’t trust ICBC.”

Even the current CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, took up the topic: “It is fair to say that there are some trust and credibility issues that have really built up over several years.”

So what could go wrong with the NDP’s complicated, ambitious, error-free program? Based on the history of ICBC, I would say “a lot”.

[email protected]

Advertisement